Maps Shares Cover of East 17's 'Stay Another Day'

MAPS’ inspired cover of “Stay Another Day” finally gets its first official release, marking 30 years since the original version (by British boy band East 17) hit the number one spot in the Official UK Christmas Chart in 1994.

Maps, aka James Chapman, originally recorded his version of the track in 2007, and gives the melancholic original (voted one of “The 100 greatest UK No 1s” by the Guardian in 2020) a dreamy, synth-laden edge.

The track will feature on Sonic Cathedral’s box set Celebrate Yourself! The Sonic Cathedral Story, due out on December 6th, saluting the independent label’s (recent winners of the AIM Awards’ Best Boutique Label) 20thAnniversary.

This seasonal one-off track release follows Maps’ recent series that launched with his fifth studio album, Counter Melodies, one of the fastest, most intensely euphoric albums Maps has ever produced. The album was accompanied by remixes from Plaid, GLOK (Ride’s Andy Bell) and Pye Corner Audio, each expanding the original’s uplifting escapism, continued with Counter Mixes, a collection of tracks from his original album, reworked by Chapman to explore the sounds, structures and tempos of the originals, bending them into new and undiscovered areas, and wrapped with Counter Continuo, a companion piece to the original album.

Photo credit: Steve Gullick

