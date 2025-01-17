Mallrat Unveils Final Single 'Pavement' From New Album

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Mallrat has unveiled her final single 'Pavement' ahead of her full album, Light hit my face like a straight right's release on Feb 14 via Nettwerk.

A self-proclaimed early highlight, 'Pavement' is a vibrant closure to Mallrat's string of singles priming her upcoming record. Written and produced with Buddy Ross (Frank Ocean, Miley Cyrus, Bon Iver) with additional production by return collaborator Styalz Fuego, 'Pavement' is an animated demonstration of the misty, club fuelled electronica at the centre of Mallrat's forthcoming record. Sleek with a gritty underlayer that sees the return of DJ Zirk's 'Born 2 Lose' sample (previously featured in 'Hocus Pocus'), and Cub Sport's 'Beg U', delivering a masterclass of the vocalist's creative instinct and production prowess.

Mallrat shares, "I love this song because there are two very contrasting samples in it. Cub Sport are a band from my hometown Brisbane and my best friends. I have been obsessed with 'Beg U' since Tim from Cub Sport sent me the demo a few years ago. Tim and Sam from the band are married and their first dance was to a Buddy Ross song. So 'Pavement' feels very full circle. Sampling is my favorite thing about making music, even more so than writing lyrics. It's exciting to be able to imagine sounds in new ways, even if it's just sampling my own voice. It builds a story and injects vivid characters into the song; it feels more from my heart."

Her new album Light hit my face like a straight right, born from a world of magical realism in Australian suburbia. With an ounce of influence from her time growing up in Brisbane, Mallrat consistently seeks out (real or imaginary) magic in the otherwise ugly and everyday, as a means to understand the people and world around her. Twelve songs bound with expressive breaks, heartfelt moments, and dance floor ready beats, primed with earlier singles 'Horses', 'Ray of Light' and 'Hocus Pocus', the record's sum isn't abstract or tied to didactic stories, but instead, presented as its own inherent being - the music Mallrat loves making most captures a feeling or time that words alone don't do justice.

Light hit my face like a straight right explores the intangible and mysterious allure of human connection, held together by curious investigations. In Mallrat's vision of the world, light is more than photons and electromagnetic radiation hitting the eye - it's a moment of divine intervention. "I love the idea you can let your fate be decided by rays of light," she shares. A bold step into the art of world-building, Mallrat breaks new artistic ground with her intuitive songwriting and clever, studied production. Light hit my face like a straight right balances the picturesque with the acerbic in both narrative and sound, presenting an all new cohesive statement for a creative at the top of her game.

ABOUT MALLRAT

Mallrat has been breaking barriers since her influential debut in 2016 - accumulating over half a billion career streams in her discography and ARIA Platinum status. The project of Grace Shaw has shared stages with Maggie Rogers, Post Malone, King Princess, Conan Gray; collaborated with Azealia Banks, The Chainsmokers, BENEE, Blu DeTiger, Cub Sport; a late night TV debut on The Late Late Show with James Corden; headline world tours amongst globally recognised festivals Reading and Leeds, Austin City Limits, Laneway, Splendour In The Grass, Listen Out and boasts multiple triple j Hottest 100 entries from 2017 - 2020. The adored songwriter and producer catapulted Mallrat across the globe with critical acclaim from NPR, Stereogum, NME, NYLON, PAPER Magazine, The New York Times, Billboard, Noisey and more further affirming Mallrat as a beacon primed for the world stage.

