Mal Blum Announces Spring Tour Dates

Mal Blum has announced their spring tour dates. See the full list of dates below!



MAL BLUM ON TOUR



3.17 - 20 / AUSTIN, TX / SXSW

3.22 / TUCSON, AZ / CLUB CONGRESS - TICKETS

3.24 / OAKLAND, CA / STARLINE SOCIAL CLUB - TICKETS

3.25 / SANTA CRUZ, CA / CREPE PLACE - TICKETS

3.26 / RENO, NV / HOLLAND PROJECT - TICKETS

3.27- 28 / BOISE, ID / TREEFORT FEST - TICKETS

3.31 / FORT COLINS, CO / SURFSIDE 7 - TICKETS

4.1 / OMAHA, NE / REVERB - TICKETS

4.2 / KANSAS CITY, MO / THE RINO - TICKETS

4.3 / CHAMPAIGN-URBANA, IL / ROSE BOWL - TICKETS

4.4 / IOWA CITY, IA / MISSION CREEK FESTIVAL - TICKETS

4.5 / BLOOMINGTON, IN / THE BLOCKHOUSE - TICKETS









