Mahalia Teams Up with Cam'ron to Remix 'What You Did (Feat. Ella Mai)'

Atlantic Records acclaimed singer/songwriter Mahalia has teamed up with iconic Harlem, NY rapper Cam'ron to release a striking remix to her captivating record, "What You Did (Feat. Ella Mai). "The official remix is now available via all DSPs and streaming platforms. "What You Did" is featured on Mahalia's critically-acclaimed debut album Love and Compromise, released late last year.

The remix features a lyrical guest spot from rapper Cam'ron, the artist behind the 2002 hit "Oh Boy (Feat. Juelz Santana)," which was originally sampled in "What You Did." The original version of "What You Did (Feat. Ella Mai)" was not the dynamic duo's first time working together, as the release of their soulful single followed Mahalia's supporting role on Ella Mai's US tour in early 2019. The melodic record is #7 at Urban AC and has accumulated over 31.9 million streams to date.

Mahalia recently wrapped her sold out headline 'Love and Compromise' Tour, which saw the songstress perform across a plethora of continents including; Asia, North America, Canada and Europe. Her tour highlighted not only "What You Did (Feat. Ella Mai)," but also earlier tracks such as the 2019 summer hit "Simmer (Feat. Burna Boy)." Mahalia also previously released hit singles "I Wish I Missed My Ex" and "Do Not Disturb," which each received great critical acclaim. Having also concluded her sold-out UK/European tour in 2019 and being announced as YouTube Music's Artist On The Rise in the UK, BRIT Award "Best Female Artist" nominee and NAACP Image Award "Outstanding New Artist" nominee Mahalia has an infectious, soulful sound highlighted in each of her standout releases. Mahalia was also named one of SiriusXM and Pandora's Predict Breakout Artists of 2020

This year, the R&B star will be gracing the stage at a number of appearances, including Something In The Water Festival, Osheaga Festival, Reading & Leeds Festival, Latitude Festival, Parklife Festival and her own sold out headline show at London Brixton Academy on May 1st.





