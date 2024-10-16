Magnolia Park Share Nu-Metal/EDM Crossover 'Oblivion Eyes'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Drawing from the vast subgenres of hard rock and hip-hop while incorporating the electronic elements of modern metalcore, Orlando five-piece Magnolia Park have built a stellar reputation of delivering experimental bangers that venture into new sonic territories. Now they take that ethos a step further with their self-described “nu-metal/EDM crossover anthem”, “Oblivion Eyes” featuring rapper Ethan Ross and DJ/producer Kayzo.

Joining forces once again with Ross, who first brought his phonk-rap hybrid to their volatile “Animal” collaboration last year, Kayzo replaces the band’s signature metallic breakdowns with a pulsating, rave-ready four-on-the-floor rhythm.

Since their 2019 induction, Magnolia Park have explored a spectrum of sounds and influences throughout two full length albums, a mixtape, four EP’s and a slew of singles. Their latest record, Halloween Mixtape II saw them expand on the hardened edge underlying their trademark catchy hooks and memorable melodies, with songs like “Do Or Die”, an energizing genre-bending track that helped pushed their sound into heavier territories. With the addition of “Shallow” and “The Void” released this year, the band’s latest releases have showcased a bold evolution influenced by mainstay acts like Linkin Park and Bring Me The Horizon.

Initially building momentum independently through their creative use of social media, Magnolia Park has connected with a core audience that now reaches over 900 Thousand followers and over 80 Million views on Tik-Tok. After breaking through with their debut album Baku’s Revenge in 2022, Ones To Watch made the case that “proved that they are more than a Tik-Tok band”; a confident statement paralleled by an extreme spike in listeners. Since the release of their second full length, Halloween Mixtape II last October, on Spotify alone they have grown to 1.4 Million monthly listeners with a total of 200 Million catalog streams to date.

Magnolia Park Tour Dates

W/ Bowling For Soup & Wheatus

Feb 5 – Empress Ballroom, Winter Gardens – Blackpool, UK

Feb 7 – Stockton Globe – Stockton-on-tees, UK

Feb 8 – Factory Manchester – Manchester, UK

Feb 9 – The Civic at The Halls – Wolverhamptom, UK

Feb 11 – Plymouth Pavillions – Plymouth, UK

Feb 12 – Swansea Arena – Swansea, UK

Feb 13 – Motorpoint Arena – Nottingham, UK

Feb 14 – The Brighton Centre – Brighton, UK

Feb 15 – Bournemouth International Centre – Bournemouth, UK

Feb 17 – The Garage – London, UK *solo

Photo credit: Jonathan Weiner

