Madysin Hatter Unleashes Her 'Wild & Strange' In New Song & Video

Former Broadway kid turned rock 'n' roller Madysin Hatter (or "Larissa Auble", as her Equity card knows her) is back with her all new single "Wild & Strange". Aggressive and angsty, "Wild & Strange" is a high energy hype song that taunts, teases, and beckons your inner wild to come out and play (or fight, as the lyrics suggest).

"Wild & Strange" features an arsenal of some of rock's heaviest hitters- Tyler Bryant (frontman of Tyler Bryant & The Shakedown), Frank Ferrer (of Guns N' Roses), Rob Bailey (David Johansen), and Brett Bass (Gregg Allman) join Madysin Hatter in unleashing some serious ferocity. The song was co-written by Madysin Hatter and Rob Bailey, who also produced the song.

Prior to developing her rock alter ego, "Madysin Hatter" has previously been credited as "Larissa Auble" when performing on Broadway as "Young Kim" in Hal Prince's revival of Show Boat at the Gershwin Theatre- a role she played for the entire three year run, without ever missing a single show. She also understudied all the orphan tracks in the 90's Off-Broadway production of Annie Warbucks at the Variety Arts Theatre.

Fresh off the release of her one-shot music video for her haunting acoustic cover of Aerosmith's "Nobody's Fault", Hatter's "Wild & Strange" is the singer's first original release since taking a break to become a mom. Stepping back in the ring, Hatter leaves no doubt that she's ready for Round Two.

The music video for "Wild & Strange" is on YouTube below. It is produced by Sleepless Pictures, directed by Madysin Hatter, and partially filmed at Amped Mixed Martial Arts in New Jersey. It's sinister and strange visuals are a knock out.

"Wild & Strange" released worldwide today (Friday 3/26) on all digital and streaming platforms.

Watch here: