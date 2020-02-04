Maddie and Tae Reveal Sophomore Album 'The Way It Feels'

As PLATINUM-selling duo Maddie & Tae are "riding a gust of momentum" (PEOPLE) following an explosive 2019 unveiling new music that is "drenched in raw, vulnerable emotion" (American Songwriter), the pair continues to fill-in pages of their expansive journey, revealing details today of their highly-anticipated full-length sophomore album The Way It Feels (Mercury Nashville), set to be released on April 10. Produced by Jimmy Robbins and Derek Wells, the album is available for pre-save NOW.

Featuring songs and stories from their previous two EPs shared last year, which helped propel the pair as the Best Streaming Female Country Duo of All Time with over 812 MILLION streams and earned instant critical applause for introducing "a more sophisticated side" (Associated Press), The Way It Feels is rounded out with five brand new tracks all co-written by Maddie & Tae's Maddie Marlow and Taylor Dye, culminating in the duo's winding journey of love, loss... and most importantly redemption.

Opening with the "feel-good" (Billboard) "Everywhere I'm Goin," their boldly honest sophomore album balances the tumbling heartache of their current single "Die From A Broken Heart" and the "harmony-rich ballad" (Rolling Stone) "Lay Here With Me" feat. Dierks Bentley into all-consuming love of "Trying On Rings," "My Man" and "Write A Book." Stand-out moments of strength include "One Heart To Another," while some of their most raw moments are on in display in the delicate "Water In His Wine Glass."

"It has been four years since we've released an album. For us, this is a lot more than just an album release," Marlow shared. "This sophomore album will always be a reminder that no matter the setbacks and struggles, we will come out stronger and better. We are so proud of this 15-song story. We wrote these songs during the most vulnerable times and our hope is that people hear that and connect."

"The Way it Feels is finally here!" added Dye. "These songs will always represent something so beautiful and spiritual to us. And hopefully, it will represent something similar to people who listen."

The Way It Feels track listing:

1. "Everywhere I'm Goin'" (Maddie Marlow, Taylor Dye, Josh Thompson, Jimmy Robbins)

2. "Bathroom Floor" (Maddie Marlow, Taylor Dye, Josh Kerr)

3. "My Man" (Maddie Marlow, Taylor Dye, Dave Barnes, Jordan Reynolds)

4. "Tourist In This Town" (Maddie Marlow, Taylor Dye, Barry Dean, Jimmy Robbins)

5. "Drunk Or Lonely" (Maddie Marlow, Taylor Dye, Deric Ruttan, Forrest Whitehead)

6. "One Heart To Another" (Maddie Marlow, Taylor Dye, Jonathan Singleton, Deric Ruttan)

7. "Trying On Rings" (Maddie Marlow, Taylor Dye, Laura Veltz, Jimmy Robbins)

8. "Write A Book" (Maddie Marlow, Taylor Dye, Laura Veltz, Josh Kerr)

9. "Water In His Wine Glass" (Maddie Marlow, Taylor Dye, Jon Nite)

10. "Ain't There Yet" (Maddie Marlow, Taylor Dye, Dave Barnes, Ben West)

11. "Lay Here With Me" (feat. Dierks Bentley) (Maddie Marlow, Taylor Dye, Josh Kerr, Dave Barnes)

12. "Friends Don't" (Maddie Marlow, Taylor Dye, Jon Nite, Justin Ebach)

13. "Die From A Broken Heart" (Maddie Marlow, Taylor Dye, Jonathan Singleton, Deric Ruttan)

14. "I Don't Need To Know" (Maddie Marlow, Taylor Dye, Adam Hambrick)

15. "New Dog Old Tricks" (Laura Veltz, Jesse Frasure, Emily Weisband)

Having road-tested a handful of their new music last year as the duo "took their live show to the next level" (Washington Post) spanning Carrie Underwood's 55-city The Cry Pretty Tour 360 and performances on the 2019 ACM and CMA Awards as well as back-to-back TODAY Show appearances, the pair are looking ahead to commanding their own stage on their headlining TOURIST IN THIS TOWN TOUR, kicking off in April. Tickets are available now at www.maddieandtae.com/tour. Following their headlining outing, the pair is set to "get the crowd smoldering" (The Oklahoman) all summer on Lady Antebellum's nationwide OCEAN TOUR.

Award-winning duo Maddie & Tae are drawing praise for their new music "anchored around their stellar vocal pairings and some of the tightest harmonies on Music Row" (Rolling Stone) with a "sound that's identifiable while still representing a distinct step forward" (Billboard). Maddie & Tae first broke out in 2013 with their brilliant "Girl In A Country Song," which took Country radio by storm, skyrocketing to the top of the charts and quickly going PLATINUM. The duo became only the third female duo in 70 years to top the Country Airplay charts, also earning trophies from the Country Music Academy and Radio Disney Music Awards along with multiple ACM, CMA and CMT Award nominations. Receiving widespread praise from NPR, Billboard, Entertainment Weekly, The Washington Post, Glamour and others, Country music's hottest stars including Carrie Underwood, Dierks Bentley, Lee Brice and Brad Paisley have welcomed Maddie & Tae on the road, with the pair set to support Lady Antebellum's 2020 OCEAN TOUR following their headlining TOURIST IN THIS TOWN TOUR. For additional information, visit www.maddieandtae.com.





