Macy Gray to Bring ON HOW LIFE IS 25TH ANNIVERSARY TOUR to Patchogue Theatre

Patchogue Theatre for the Performing Arts will welcome Grammy Award-winning R&B and soul artist Macy Gray for On How Life Is 25th Anniversary Tour on Friday, November 7, 2025, at 8:00 p.m. Tickets ($50–$80 including fees) go on sale Friday, September 12 at 10:00 a.m. at PatchogueTheatre.org, by phone at 631-207-1313, or in person at the Patchogue Theatre box office (71 East Main Street).

The concert will celebrate 25 years of Gray’s groundbreaking debut album On How Life Is, which launched her to international stardom with hits including the Grammy-winning single “I Try.” Fans can expect performances from the iconic record alongside Gray’s many other career-defining songs.

Since her breakthrough in 1999, Gray has sold more than 25 million albums worldwide and collaborated with artists such as Bobby Brown, Ariana Grande, and Galactic. She has also appeared on screen in Training Day, Tyler Perry’s For Colored Girls, and Netflix’s Fuller House. Known for her unmistakable voice and fearless artistry, Gray continues to be a powerful presence in music, film, and activism.

Box office hours are Wednesday through Sunday, 12–6 p.m. (and later on show nights). Tickets are also available online anytime at PatchogueTheatre.org.