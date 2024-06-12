Macy Gray and Big Freedia Drop New collaboration 'I Am'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



In a powerful celebration of Pride Month, Grammy-winning artist Macy Gray teams up with the unstoppable Big Freedia for their first-ever collaboration, releasing the electrifying single "I AM." This collaboration is set to ignite music fans who now can look forward to an exclusive remix featuring legendary DJ and producer Paul Oakenfold, available on June 18th exclusively on Gala Music.

Macy Gray, known for her distinctive voice and timeless hits, belts out a new anthem with "I AM." This release is not just another track but “issa movement,” Gray herself declares. Partnering with Big Freedia, a trailblazer in the bounce music scene and a dynamic advocate for LGBTQ+ rights, the single is destined to become an anthem of empowerment and self-expression.

Big Freedia shares, "I AM” is the anthem for 2024 Pride and beyond! This song is about living in your truth, being unabashedly free to be your authentic self! Had so much fun with Macy making this track; we’ve wanted to work together forever, and so excited for the world to hear this track. Sing it loud: 'I AM WHO I AM!'"

The excitement doesn't stop there. On June 18th, the "I AM" remix featuring Paul Oakenfold will drop exclusively on cutting-edge Web3 music platform, Gala Music. This partnership highlights how legacy artists like Macy Gray are embracing innovative technology to distribute their music. Gala Music's platform allows artists to connect directly with fans, offering unique, limited-edition releases that redefine the music distribution landscape.

"I AM" will be available for purchase starting Wednesday, June 12th, at 1 PM PT, with a presale at 12 PM PT. There will be 100 tracks available priced at $100 each. Following this, the exclusive remix of "I AM" featuring Paul Oakenfold will be released on Tuesday, June 18th, at 1 PM PT, with a presale also at 12 PM PT. Fans can also join Macy Gray for a special Discord AMA at 11 AM PT on the same day.

Macy Gray’s collaboration with Big Freeda and the exclusive remix by Paul Oakenfold are significant milestones that reflect the evolving landscape of the music industry. The use of Web3 technology through Gala Music showcases how artists can innovate and connect with their audience in new and meaningful ways. Macy Gray’s decision to release her music on this platform is a testament to her forward-thinking approach and dedication to her fans.

For more information and to purchase the tracks, click HERE.

