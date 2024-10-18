MacKenzie Porter Reimagines 'Coming Home To You' as Duet With Owen Riegling

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Big Loud Records' global force MacKenzie Porter is reimagining her fan favorite debut album track “Coming Home To You”, adding fellow 2X 2024 CCMA winner Owen Riegling and making it a duet as “Coming Home To You (Bigger Houses).”

First released as an early track previewing her April-released, full-length record Nobody's Born With A Broken Heart, “Coming Home To You” speaks to the stage of life Porter is in as a wife, daughter, friend, and first-time mom. Marrying her signature “sound that mixes strength and vulnerability” (Billboard) with Riegling's pure vocal tone, the dual perspective take on the heartwarming song elevates it to new heights.

“This song really does speak to the moment I'm living right now, so to bring it to life in a new way was special,” Porter says. “The first time I heard the demo on this one, I heard that it could be a duet if we found the right person to do it with. I love Owen's voice; he's such a talent, and he just got married so it felt like a perfect 'right place right time' kind of fit.”

“As someone who just got married to my best friend Liv, I connected with the song right away," Riegling adds. "It doesn't matter how big the house is, how green the grass is, how white the fence is, if I didn't have her to share it with it's not home. Thanks to MacKenzie for asking me to be on this song.”

Written by Tofer Brown, Lauren Hungate, Caroline Watkins, and Emily Weisband, and produced by 2024 CCMA Producer of the Year winner Joey Moi, “Coming Home To You (Bigger Houses)” is out now.

Finishing out a year of global success, the 2024 CCMA Female Artist of the Year heads to Australia this November to play Ridin' Hearts Festival in both Sydney (11/2) and Melbourne (11/3), before heading back to Nashville for her first-ever holiday season with husband Jake Etheridge and their seven-month old baby girl, Bowie.

ABOUT MACKENZIE PORTER

Rising to international acclaim with a distinct country-pop shimmer, Canada-born, Nashville-based rising star MacKenzie Porter's sound knows no borders. Making a statement with her just-released, 19-track Big Loud Records debut, Nobody's Born With A Broken Heart, Porter shines across the project EUPHORIA. Magazine praises as having “a song on it for everyone.” The 2022 MusicRow Discovery Artist of the Year has earned global buzz for her “clear sound that instantly cuts deep” (CMT), earning nominations at the American Music Awards, Academy of Country Music Awards, CMT Awards, JUNO Awards, and has earned a whopping 28 CCMA Awards nominations, including a nod for Entertainer of the Year. This fall, she co-hosted the CCMAs in Edmonton, Alberta, alongside Thomas Rhett.

The sparkling talent has made high-profile global appearances on The Kelly Clarkson Show, Good Morning America, Jimmy Kimmel Live!, CBC q, The Morning Show, and many more. Porter broke out in 2022 with chart-dominating, six-week U.S. No. 1 “Thinking 'Bout You” with duet partner Dustin Lynch, building on international success as the first female this century to have six No. 1 songs at Canadian country radio and adding to over 920 million global on-demand streams. The quadruple threat (singer / songwriter / multi-instrumentalist / actor) stars across both stage and screen, part of the cast of Netflix's cult-followed sci-fi television series Travelers and a series regular in AMC's Hell On Wheels, acting when she's not impressing with her “mesmerizing vocals and hook-driven songs” (Billboard). Touring the globe opening for Blake Shelton, Kenny Chesney, Walker Hayes, Jordan Davis, Brad Paisley, Dallas Smith, Rascal Flatts, and more, MacKenzie wrapped her own Canadian headline tour earlier this year, and opened for Parker McCollum, Keith Urban, and Brett Young this summer.

ABOUT OWEN RIEGLING

Owen Riegling is the kind of artist so down to earth his boots are always dirty. He's a small-town kid with his roots firmly planted in the songs he sings. There's something organic about the way Owen does what he does. It's hard to put a finger on exactly what makes it so special but it's even harder to ignore how fast it's growing. The qualities come through as soon as you hear him sing. Call it obvious authenticity. A lack of pretense. Call it being raised in Mildmay, Ontario, a town of 1200 where keeping yourself grounded is the only way up. It's no accident that the same small-town humility and authenticity translated on the massive Platinum-certified hit single “Old Dirt Roads.” 2023 was a wild ride for Owen, signing a deal with Universal Music Canada, releasing a series of chart climbing singles, touring coast to coast, surpassing 1.5M monthly Spotify listeners, working with some of Nashville's biggest writers and producers, and gracing the main stage at Boots & Hearts – all while managing to keep his feet on the ground. Owen wrapped 2023 as Apple Music's UpNext Program and kicked off 2024 selected as Spotify's Hot Country Artists To Watch and Amazon Canada's Breakthrough Artists to Watch 2024. Now, 2x CCMA Award winner with over 100 million global streams, multiple tours across Canada and a full festival calendar ahead, it is clear the future is bright for Owen as he continues turning new fans into old friends every step of the way. Dirty boots and all. Sign up to Owen Riegling's mailing list here for exclusive content, music news, merch drops, upcoming performances, and more.

Photo Credit: Bree Marie Fish

