MIME to Make Debut at Electric Zoo: Evolved

Fast-rising Brooklyn DJ, producer, and man of mystery MIME will be making his momentous debut at Electric Zoo: Evolved on August 30, a rarity for a local and new artist. It is the latest in a series of monumental gigs for the quickly emerging New York artist who has already played with Marshmello, Benny Benassi and Tchami and gained support from international superstars like Hardwell, Dillon Francis & Laidback Luke. Although relatively new to the scene, MIME has been making monstrous strides up the ranks of DJ culture with outstanding performances across the globe including Shanghai, Las Vegas & New York and is being sought-after for top-shelf remixes for major artists. In just one year, it's extraordinary to see an independent electronic music artist emerge this quickly and become so in demand in such a competitive marketplace.

Originally influenced by hip-hop, MIME crossed over to house music and amassed substantial plays through a series of bootleg remixes, most notably of Sean Paul's "Get Busy" and M.I.A.'s "Paper Planes." Following this early success on Soundcloud, MIME was commissioned to create official breakthrough remixes of "Creep on Me" by Gashi featuring French Montana and DJ Snake, and "I Don't Belong in this Club" by Why Don't We featuring Macklemore.

A self-taught producer, MIME is also self-made and on a meteoric ascent. His first booking as MIME was in Las Vegas at the Hard Rock in August of 2016 playing for a few hundred people after promoters direct messaged him after discovering him on Soundcloud. Only a few days after that, MIME headlined a show at Coliseum in White Plains, NY,playing to an audience of nearly 1000, his biggest crowd yet. In just one year he was booked to perform in front of thousands at Storm Festival in Shanghai after a talent booker direct messaged him via Instagram while he was at Miami Music Week. Most recently, one of the owners of 1001 Tracklists reached out to him to create an original 60-minute mix to pre-promote his Electric Zoo appearance, which will be mainly an all-originals set featuring 90 percent of his unreleased tracks.

Every artist has a story behind the mask... One minute shy and introverted, the next outgoing and funny, MIME realized there was a contrast - black & white, yin/yang - to his full personality which was best expressed through the art of MIME. A totally DIY artist, MIME has managed to make a name for himself without the assistance of a manager or traditional industry support up until now. It's been a rapid climb for MIME and his trajectory shows no sign of slowing down. MIME may be silent but his music speaks volumes and it's saying he's one to watch.





