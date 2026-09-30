METALLICA Pop-Up to Open at Hard Rock Cafe Las Vegas
The exhibit coincides with METALLICA's Las Vegas residency at the Sphere and will display rare artifacts including handwritten lyrics and instruments.
Hard Rock Cafe Las Vegas is debuting its first-ever Metallica pop-up experience Thursday, October 1, inviting fans to 'Seek & Enjoy' the band's legendary history. Timed with Metallica's Las Vegas residency at the Sphere, the free experience will feature a collection of rare Metallica memorabilia alongside a photography exhibit by Jeffery Newbury, who photographed the band during the release of its self-titled 1991 album, known as 'The Black Album.'
The pop-up will give fans a chance to explore Metallica's 45-year history through rare artifacts, including handwritten lyrics, instruments, signed memorabilia, and more.
For fans looking to 'Seek & Enjoy' the experience a little longer, Hard Rock Cafe Las Vegas will offer a Metallica-inspired happy hour from 1-4 p.m. Thursday through Sunday during show weekends. The cocktail program, 'Seek & Enjoy,' pays tribute to Metallica's song 'Seek and Destroy' and features four cocktails inspired by the band's legendary song titles.
Couples can also say 'I do' onsite with Metallica-themed weddings, vow renewals, and photo opportunities, using the exhibit's photography wall and memorabilia as the backdrop.
The Metallica pop-up experience will exhibit items including:
Exhibit Items
A Metallica photography exhibit by music photographer Jeffery Newbury
A collection of Metallica memorabilia, including:
Jason Newsted's custom-made GMP bass guitar, owned and played by Newsted and covered with his hand-drawn artwork and signature
Lars Ulrich's handwritten lyrics for 'Seek and Destroy,' written during the recording of the song
James Hetfield's 'Greatest Guitar Moment and Arena Poll,' featuring his account of a memorable guitar-smashing moment and his answers about other musicians he likes
A Metallica-signed Hard Rock Cafe Copenhagen T-shirt, signed by the band while visiting Hard Rock Cafe in Copenhagen, Denmark
A 5X Platinum Metallica CD Award presented to Elektra Records commemorating more than five million copies sold
A brown Gibson Explorer signed by James Hetfield on the pickguard
Kirk Hammett's 1985 Gibson Flying V, which he owned, stage-played, and used during Metallica's November 18, 2008 performance of 'Master of Puppets' in Tulsa, Oklahoma, including a small piece of shaving cream residue from the birthday celebration that followed the show
Fans are encouraged to visit cafe.hardrock.com/las-vegas for the latest information on the Metallica memorabilia pop-up, Jeffery Newbury's photo exhibit, and related experiences.
Event Details
Metallica Pop-up Exhibit Opening Date: Thursday, October 1, 2026, at 1pm
The memorabilia pop-up and photography exhibit are planned to run through March 2027, based on Metallica's Las Vegas residency and touring schedule.
Seek & Enjoy Happy Hour Experience: 1-4 p.m., Thursday through Sunday during Metallica show weekends only.
Hard Rock Cafe, 3771 Las Vegas Blvd South, Las Vegas, NV 89109
The Metallica pop-up exhibit will be located on the second floor and free and open to guests of all ages, with no tickets or reservations required.
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