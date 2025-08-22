MESSAGE IN A BOTTLE Dance Production Set to the Hits of Sting, to Be Released in October

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Message In A Bottle, the acclaimed dance theatre production set to the music of 17-time Grammy Award-winner Sting, will be released on Blu-ray + 4K and TVOD on October 10, 2025.

Choreographed by Kate Prince, Message In A Bottle tells an imagined story of one displaced family in a universal tale of survival, hope, and love. A village alive with joyous celebrations is suddenly thrown into crisis, and three siblings embark on extraordinary adventures of resilience and discovery.

“When I first saw Message In A Bottle, I was overwhelmed by all the different styles of dance in the show,” said Sting. “What I really didn't expect was to be so emotionally engaged in the story. Kate's imaginative story and beautiful choreography has brought my songs to new life, and I am thrilled that there is now a film of the fantastic stage show.”

The production features new arrangements of Sting’s greatest hits—including “Every Breath You Take,” “Roxanne,” “Every Little Thing She Does Is Magic,” and “Fields of Gold”—created by Alex Lacamoire and recorded by Sting alongside guest artists such as Olivier Award-winner Beverley Knight. The show is performed by ZooNation: The Kate Prince Company, known for their groundbreaking dance storytelling.

Stage2View collaborated with Mercury Studios and Sadler’s Wells to film the production in a specially designed sound stage environment, maximizing the visual impact of the choreography. Working alongside BAFTA-winning screen director Marcus Viner, Kate Prince oversaw the filming with six Arri-LF 4k cameras to ensure a cinematic experience. Following a 2024 release in 500 cinemas across the UK, in partnership with the Royal Ballet and Opera, this marks the first home release of a Sadler’s Wells production.

“Having the opportunity to film on a sound stage gave us the ability to capture each element of the show from the best possible angle, allowing the audience to truly appreciate the agility and athleticism of the dancers and draw them fully into the story,” said Kate Prince.

Sadler’s Wells Artistic Director and Chief Executive Sir Alistair Spalding CBE added: “It's fantastic that we can bring Message In A Bottle to more people with this exciting filmed adaptation of the stage production. The meeting of Sting's rich catalogue of music and Kate Prince's inventive and energy-filled choreography makes it a must-see show, with an important message at its heart.”

The stage production of Message In A Bottle premiered at Sadler’s Wells’ West End home, the Peacock Theatre, in February 2020. It has since toured the UK, Europe, and North America, including a 10-city U.S. tour in Spring 2024.

Message In A Bottle is produced by Sadler’s Wells and Universal Music UK, co-produced with Birmingham Hippodrome and The Lowry, Salford.

Message In A Bottle will be available October 10, 2025, on Blu-ray + 4K and TVOD via Mercury Studios. Pre-orders are available now.