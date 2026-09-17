ME AND THE RED BIRD RIVER by Carla Gover Now Available

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Named in honor of Red Bird of the Cherokee Nation, the Red Bird River is a tributary of the Kentucky River located in the Daniel Boone National Forest. The land surrounding the river, in what is today known as Clay County, has been home to Indigenous people for thousands of years. The river runs deep with history, and generations have built lives along its banks.

Based on author and singer-songwriter Carla Gover's own childhood experiences, Me and the Red Bird River is a heartfelt story about a young girl who lives near the river and learns about mountain lifeways—including how to fetch spring water and make a quilt from 'old britches'—from her grandmother. The book combines Gover's lyricism and musical rhymes, drawn from her song of the same name, with Jeff Chapman-Crane's illustrations to portray Appalachia's past. Complete with short informational sections about Red Bird and the river, a glossary to provide cultural context and build vocabulary, and a recipe for Grandma Ollie's fried apple pies, Me and the Red Bird River is a celebration of the region for readers of all ages.

About the Author

Carla Gover is an eighth-generation Kentuckian and award-winning singer-songwriter who collaborates with artists and educators to foster cultural understanding and improve the quality of life in the Commonwealth through music and dance.

Jeff Chapman-Crane is a professional Appalachian artist, four-time finalist in the Artists Magazine annual portrait competition, and illustrator of Ragsale, which won Best in Show at the New England Book Fair.

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Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 44 Days 10 Hrs 25 Min 48 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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