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ME AND THE RED BIRD RIVER by Carla Gover Now Available

Illustrated by Jeff Chapman-Crane, the book draws from Gover's award-winning song and celebrates the Kentucky river's Indigenous heritage.

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ME AND THE RED BIRD RIVER by Carla Gover Now Available

Named in honor of Red Bird of the Cherokee Nation, the Red Bird River is a tributary of the Kentucky River located in the Daniel Boone National Forest. The land surrounding the river, in what is today known as Clay County, has been home to Indigenous people for thousands of years. The river runs deep with history, and generations have built lives along its banks.

Based on author and singer-songwriter Carla Gover's own childhood experiences, Me and the Red Bird River is a heartfelt story about a young girl who lives near the river and learns about mountain lifeways—including how to fetch spring water and make a quilt from 'old britches'—from her grandmother. The book combines Gover's lyricism and musical rhymes, drawn from her song of the same name, with Jeff Chapman-Crane's illustrations to portray Appalachia's past. Complete with short informational sections about Red Bird and the river, a glossary to provide cultural context and build vocabulary, and a recipe for Grandma Ollie's fried apple pies, Me and the Red Bird River is a celebration of the region for readers of all ages.

About the Author

Carla Gover is an eighth-generation Kentuckian and award-winning singer-songwriter who collaborates with artists and educators to foster cultural understanding and improve the quality of life in the Commonwealth through music and dance.

Jeff Chapman-Crane is a professional Appalachian artist, four-time finalist in the Artists Magazine annual portrait competition, and illustrator of Ragsale, which won Best in Show at the New England Book Fair.

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