M83 Shares The Soft Moon Remix Of 'Oceans Niagara'

M83, aka Anthony Gonzalez, has released the deluxe version of his acclaimed 9th studio album Fantasy that was released last year via Mute.

The deluxe version includes a brand new remix of “Ocean’s Niagara” from Luis Vasquez AKA The Soft Moon, marking his last work before he tragically passed away last January. Vasquez’ interpretation of the Fantasy standout invokes his characteristic flourish for goth-inflected production, rollicking beats, and just a shade of nuance. His deft and singular instincts as a producer and artist breathe a buoyant life into this version.

Additionally, Fantasy Deluxe features further reworkings from an illustrious array of artists including Sofia Kourtesis, Rachika Nayar, Kaela, Jeremiah Chiu and more.



Fantasy Deluxe is out digitally now. M83 also recently recorded a revered KEXP session that can be watched HERE.



This body of new remixes follows a year of extensive and wildly-praised touring across North America and Europe in celebration of Fantasy.



For Gonzalez, Fantasy's direction and aesthetic was immediately clear. "I wanted this record to be very impactful live," he says. "The idea was to come back with something closer to the energy of ‘Before The Dawn Heals Us’. The combination of guitars and synths is always in my music, but it’s maybe more present on this new record than on the previous ones."



M83 is the musical vision of French multi-instrumentalist Anthony Gonzalez. Over the span of two decades, he has firmly established himself as an artist whose work transcends mere escapism in favor of full-on worldbuilding. Whether it be via his celebrated studio albums, film soundtracks, or compositions for stage productions, Gonzalez has proven that nothing surpasses his ability to perfectly encapsulate a specific time, emotion, or sense of place.

Fantasy Deluxe track listing:

Disc One:

1 . Water Deep

2 . Oceans Niagara

3 . Amnesia

4 . Us And The Rest

5 . Earth To Sea

6 . Radar, Far, Gone

7 . Deceiver

8 . Fantasy

9 . Laura

10 . Sunny Boy

11 . Kool Nuit

12 . Sunny Boy Part 2

13 . Dismemberment Bureau

Disc two:

1. Dismemberment Bureau - Maps Remix

2. Fantasy - Kelbin Remix

3. Sunny Boy - Jeremiah Chiu Remix

4. Earth To Sea - Villeneuve Remix

5. Fantasy - Sofia Kourtesis Remix

6. Oceans Niagara - The Soft Moon Remix

7. Earth To Sea - Kaela Remix

8. Amnesia - Rachika Nayar Remix

9. Radar Far Gone - Bruit ≤ Remix

photo credit: Ella Here

