Lyle Lovett and his Acoustic Group Unveil Additional 2025 Tour Dates

4x Grammy Award-winning singer, songwriter, and actor Lyle Lovett has unveiled new dates for hisÂ 2025 tourâ€”this time with hisÂ Acoustic Group. The 14-city trek will kick off on September 23 in Rocky Mount, VA, and wrap on October 1 in Lufkin, TX. Tickets will be available starting this week, with an exclusive pre-sale beginning tomorrow,Â June 25, atÂ 10:00 AM Central Time, followed by the general on-saleÂ Friday, June 27, atÂ 10:00 AM Central. For tickets, visitÂ here.
Lyle Lovett and his Large Band are currently on the road in the U.S. The trek kicked off in April with three special performances with the Nashville Symphony, and will conclude on August 7 at Wolf Trap in Vienna, VA. Tickets for the runâ€™s remaining dates are availableÂ HERE. Lyle Lovett and his Large Band will return to the road this October for a run of Texas dates.
Lyle Lovett has expanded the boundaries of American music throughout his career and across 14 albums. Lovett is known for his masterful storytelling, and the Texas native combines country, swing, jazz, folk, gospel, and blues into a singular, genre-defying sound that constantly defies expectations.Â
A 4x Grammy-Award winner, Lovett has earned widespread recognition, including the Americana Music Associationâ€™s inaugural Trailblazer Award and the title of Texas State Musician. Most recently, he received the prestigious International Trailblazer Award at the UK Americana Music Awards.Â
June 25, 2025 â€“ Santa Rosa, CA â€“ Luther Burbank Center for the Arts
June 26, 2025 â€“ Wheatland, CA â€“ Hard Rock Live - Sacramento
June 27, 2025 â€“ Eugene, OR â€“ Cuthbert Amphitheater
June 28, 2025 â€“ Carnation, WA â€“ Remlinger Farms
June 29, 2025 â€“ Portland, OR â€“ Revolution Hall
July 2, 2025 â€“ Boise, ID â€“ Outlaw Field at the Idaho Botanical Garden
July 3, 2025 â€“ Idaho Falls, ID â€“ Mountain America Center
July 4, 2025 â€“ Bozeman, MT â€“ The ELM
July 5, 2025 â€“ Ketchum, ID â€“ The Argyros Performing Arts Center
July 8, 2025 â€“ Jackson, WY â€“ Jackson Hole Center for the Arts - Center Theater
July 9, 2025 â€“ Sandy, UT â€“ Sandy Amphitheater
July 10, 2025 â€“ Aspen, CO â€“ Belly Up Aspen
July 11, 2025 â€“ Aspen, CO â€“ Belly Up Aspen
July 12, 2025 â€“ Beaver Creek, CO â€“ Vilar Performing Arts Center
July 13, 2025 â€“ Greenwood Village, CO â€“ Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre
July 16, 2025 â€“ Oklahoma City, OK â€“ The Criterion
July 17, 2025 â€“ Kansas City, MO â€“ Uptown Theater
July 18, 2025 â€“ Chesterfield, MO â€“ The Factory
July 19, 2025 â€“ Chicago, IL â€“ The Auditorium
July 20, 2025 â€“ Bay Harbor, MI â€“ Great Lakes Center for the Arts
July 21, 2025 â€“ Grand Rapids, MI â€“ Frederik Meijer Gardens Amphitheater
July 23, 2025 â€“ Richmond, KY â€“ EKU Center for the Arts
July 24, 2025 â€“ Knoxville, TN â€“ Tennessee Theatre
July 25, 2025 â€“ LaGrange, GA â€“ Sweetland Amphitheatre
July 26, 2025 â€“ Greensboro, NC â€“ Steven Tanger Center for Performing Arts
July 27, 2025 â€“ Richmond, VA â€“ Dominion Energy Center
July 29, 2025 â€“ Lowell, MA â€“ Lowell Memorial Auditorium
July 30, 2025 â€“ Hyannis, MA â€“ Cape Cod Melody Tent
July 31, 2025 â€“ Sidney, ME â€“ Bowl in the Pines
August 1, 2025 â€“ Shelburne, VT â€“ The Green at Shelburne Museum
August 2, 2025 â€“ Katonah, NY â€“ Caramoor Center for Music and the Arts - Venetian Theater
August 3, 2025 â€“ Hammondsport, NY â€“ Concerts At Point of the Bluff
August 5, 2025 â€“ New Haven, CT â€“ College Street Music Hall
August 6, 2025 â€“ Selbyville, DE â€“ Freeman Arts Pavilion
August 7, 2025 â€“ Vienna, VA â€“ Wolf Trap
October 15, 2025 â€“ Dallas, TX â€“ Majestic Theatre#
October 16, 2025 â€“ San Antonio, TX â€“ Majestic Theatre#
October 17, 2025 â€“ Fort Worth, TX â€“ Bass Performance HallÂ
#On sale June 27
September 23, 2025 â€“ Rocky Mount, VA â€“ The Harvester
September 24, 2025 â€“ Charleston, SC â€“ Charleston Gaillard Center
September 25, 2025 â€“ Durham, NC â€“ Durham Performing Arts Center
September 26, 2025 â€“ Greenville, SC â€“ Peace Concert Hall*
September 27, 2025 â€“ Chattanooga, TN â€“ Walker Theatre
September 28, 2025 â€“ Atlanta, GA â€“ Atlanta Symphony Hall
September 29, 2025 â€“ Charlotte, NC â€“ Knight Theater
October 1, 2025 â€“ Ponte Vedra Beach, FL â€“ Ponte Vedra Concert Hall
October 2, 2025 â€“ Ponte Vedra Beach, FL â€“ Ponte Vedra Concert Hall
October 3, 2025 â€“ Augusta, GA â€“ Bell Auditorium
October 4, 2025 â€“ Decatur, AL â€“ Princess Theatre Center for the Performing Arts
October 5, 2025 â€“ Boone, NC â€“ Appalachian State University^
October 8, 2025 â€“ Metairie, LA â€“ Jefferson Performing Arts Center+
October 9, 2025 â€“ Shreveport, LA â€“ Strand Theatre+
October 11, 2025 â€“ Lufkin, TX â€“ Temple Theater&
+On sale now
*On sale July 11
& On sale August 4
^On sale August 27
Photo credit: Michael Wilson
