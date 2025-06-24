Lyle Lovett and his Acoustic Group Unveil Additional 2025 Tour Dates

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



4x Grammy Award-winning singer, songwriter, and actor Lyle Lovett has unveiled new dates for hisÂ 2025 tourâ€”this time with hisÂ Acoustic Group. The 14-city trek will kick off on September 23 in Rocky Mount, VA, and wrap on October 1 in Lufkin, TX. Tickets will be available starting this week, with an exclusive pre-sale beginning tomorrow,Â June 25, atÂ 10:00 AM Central Time, followed by the general on-saleÂ Friday, June 27, atÂ 10:00 AM Central. For tickets, visitÂ here.

Lyle Lovett and his Large Band are currently on the road in the U.S. The trek kicked off in April with three special performances with the Nashville Symphony, and will conclude on August 7 at Wolf Trap in Vienna, VA. Tickets for the runâ€™s remaining dates are availableÂ HERE. Lyle Lovett and his Large Band will return to the road this October for a run of Texas dates.

Lyle Lovett has expanded the boundaries of American music throughout his career and across 14 albums. Lovett is known for his masterful storytelling, and the Texas native combines country, swing, jazz, folk, gospel, and blues into a singular, genre-defying sound that constantly defies expectations.Â

A 4x Grammy-Award winner, Lovett has earned widespread recognition, including the Americana Music Associationâ€™s inaugural Trailblazer Award and the title of Texas State Musician. Most recently, he received the prestigious International Trailblazer Award at the UK Americana Music Awards.Â

Lyle Lovett 2025 Tour Dates:

Lyle Lovett and his Large Band

June 25, 2025 â€“ Santa Rosa, CA â€“ Luther Burbank Center for the Arts

June 26, 2025 â€“ Wheatland, CA â€“ Hard Rock Live - Sacramento

June 27, 2025 â€“ Eugene, OR â€“ Cuthbert Amphitheater

June 28, 2025 â€“ Carnation, WA â€“ Remlinger Farms

June 29, 2025 â€“ Portland, OR â€“ Revolution Hall

July 2, 2025 â€“ Boise, ID â€“ Outlaw Field at the Idaho Botanical Garden

July 3, 2025 â€“ Idaho Falls, ID â€“ Mountain America Center

July 4, 2025 â€“ Bozeman, MT â€“ The ELM

July 5, 2025 â€“ Ketchum, ID â€“ The Argyros Performing Arts Center

July 8, 2025 â€“ Jackson, WY â€“ Jackson Hole Center for the Arts - Center Theater

July 9, 2025 â€“ Sandy, UT â€“ Sandy Amphitheater

July 10, 2025 â€“ Aspen, CO â€“ Belly Up Aspen

July 11, 2025 â€“ Aspen, CO â€“ Belly Up Aspen

July 12, 2025 â€“ Beaver Creek, CO â€“ Vilar Performing Arts Center

July 13, 2025 â€“ Greenwood Village, CO â€“ Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre

July 16, 2025 â€“ Oklahoma City, OK â€“ The Criterion

July 17, 2025 â€“ Kansas City, MO â€“ Uptown Theater

July 18, 2025 â€“ Chesterfield, MO â€“ The Factory

July 19, 2025 â€“ Chicago, IL â€“ The Auditorium

July 20, 2025 â€“ Bay Harbor, MI â€“ Great Lakes Center for the Arts

July 21, 2025 â€“ Grand Rapids, MI â€“ Frederik Meijer Gardens Amphitheater

July 23, 2025 â€“ Richmond, KY â€“ EKU Center for the Arts

July 24, 2025 â€“ Knoxville, TN â€“ Tennessee Theatre

July 25, 2025 â€“ LaGrange, GA â€“ Sweetland Amphitheatre

July 26, 2025 â€“ Greensboro, NC â€“ Steven Tanger Center for Performing Arts

July 27, 2025 â€“ Richmond, VA â€“ Dominion Energy Center

July 29, 2025 â€“ Lowell, MA â€“ Lowell Memorial Auditorium

July 30, 2025 â€“ Hyannis, MA â€“ Cape Cod Melody Tent

July 31, 2025 â€“ Sidney, ME â€“ Bowl in the Pines

August 1, 2025 â€“ Shelburne, VT â€“ The Green at Shelburne Museum

August 2, 2025 â€“ Katonah, NY â€“ Caramoor Center for Music and the Arts - Venetian Theater

August 3, 2025 â€“ Hammondsport, NY â€“ Concerts At Point of the Bluff

August 5, 2025 â€“ New Haven, CT â€“ College Street Music Hall

August 6, 2025 â€“ Selbyville, DE â€“ Freeman Arts Pavilion

August 7, 2025 â€“ Vienna, VA â€“ Wolf Trap

October 15, 2025 â€“ Dallas, TX â€“ Majestic Theatre#

October 16, 2025 â€“ San Antonio, TX â€“ Majestic Theatre#

October 17, 2025 â€“ Fort Worth, TX â€“ Bass Performance HallÂ

#On sale June 27

Lyle Lovett and his Acoustic Group - JUST ANNOUNCED

September 23, 2025 â€“ Rocky Mount, VA â€“ The Harvester

September 24, 2025 â€“ Charleston, SC â€“ Charleston Gaillard Center

September 25, 2025 â€“ Durham, NC â€“ Durham Performing Arts Center

September 26, 2025 â€“ Greenville, SC â€“ Peace Concert Hall*

September 27, 2025 â€“ Chattanooga, TN â€“ Walker Theatre

September 28, 2025 â€“ Atlanta, GA â€“ Atlanta Symphony Hall

September 29, 2025 â€“ Charlotte, NC â€“ Knight Theater

October 1, 2025 â€“ Ponte Vedra Beach, FL â€“ Ponte Vedra Concert Hall

October 2, 2025 â€“ Ponte Vedra Beach, FL â€“ Ponte Vedra Concert Hall

October 3, 2025 â€“ Augusta, GA â€“ Bell Auditorium

October 4, 2025 â€“ Decatur, AL â€“ Princess Theatre Center for the Performing Arts

October 5, 2025 â€“ Boone, NC â€“ Appalachian State University^

October 8, 2025 â€“ Metairie, LA â€“ Jefferson Performing Arts Center+

October 9, 2025 â€“ Shreveport, LA â€“ Strand Theatre+

October 11, 2025 â€“ Lufkin, TX â€“ Temple Theater&

+On sale now

*On sale July 11

& On sale August 4

^On sale August 27

Photo credit: Michael Wilson

