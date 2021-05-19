Lydia Ainsworth Shares Video for 'Cosmic Dust'

Pop innovator Lydia Ainsworth shares a new video for her single "Cosmic Dust" today, animated by multimedia artist, director and producer Eli Welbourne; watch/share HERE. The track is off her forthcoming album Sparkles & Debris, out this Friday via Zombie Cat Records; pre-save HERE.

"Making a music video in lockdown has its challenges but working with my friend Eli Welbourne has allowed me to transcend all obstacles," says Ainsworth. "At home in Toronto I taped myself singing and dancing and sent the clips to Eli who in LA used them to create otherworldly laser animations. He developed a new tracking technique for this video that might just be new territory in the laser game!! All I know is that he created a video more magical than I could ever have hoped for, his layered laser kaleidoscope of images allows me to hear and feel the song in new ways. I hope you enjoy!"

"Cosmic Dust" follows debut single "Parade" (listen/watch HERE), praised in Stereogum as a "blissfully dreamy pop reverie," the title track "Sparkles & Debris" (listen HERE) and most recently "Cake" with its video directed by Takeshi Suga and shot in Tokyo before the start of the pandemic (listen/watch HERE).

Written and produced by Ainsworth in Toronto, New York and Los Angeles over many years, Sparkles & Debris reflects her usual composer's mindset and instinct for idiosyncratic melodies and structures. The album also marks a departure from the more solitary creative process that her previous releases were born from. Ainsworth recorded all her vocals at her engineer/mixer Dajaun Martineau's studio in Toronto. Mark Kelso provided live drums and Neil Chapman and John Findlay added electric guitar and bass in the city's Desert Fish and Noble St. studios. These live elements blend with Ainsworth's own samples, programming and voice to create the record's sonic tapestry.

Lydia Ainsworth is an internationally acclaimed singer, composer and producer whose 2015 debut album Right from Real was nominated for a Juno Award for best electronic album and shortlisted for the Polaris Prize. In 2017 her second LP, Darling of the Afterglow, brought with it headlining tours of North America, Europe and Japan as well as support tours with Perfume Genius. In 2019 she released Phantom Forest, and that same year, "Earth Song," her collaboration with Kyle Dixon and Michael Stein, appeared in the last episode of Season 3 of Stranger Things. Her original scores for film and commercials have screened at festivals such as Sundance, Cannes and Hot Docs.