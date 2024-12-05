Luke K. Releases New Single 'Waiting For You'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Emerging pop-rap artist Luke K. has released his new single “Waiting For You.” Featuring an infectious lo-fi beat, “Waiting For You” is a sweet love song perfect for cuddling up these cold winter nights. The new track finds Luke embracing his pop influences and is a reminder to stay grounded even when missing your partner. With a chilled-out production, Luke’s vulnerable lyrics are brought to the forefront showcasing his range as an artist.

“‘Waiting For You’ was inspired by advice given to me from a mentor of mine. He told me that it’s important to never let your emotions get the best of you and always stay grounded and in control,” says Luke. “Whether it’s excitement, joy, sadness, or anger, we often let our judgment get clouded by erratic emotions. The song is about missing someone, and being excited to see them again, but remaining composed and relaxed through the process.”

“Waiting For You” comes on the heels of Luke’s debut single “One Shot” which features Tony Award Winner Adrienne Warren and samples Three Dog Night’s seminal hit “One.” The track made its live debut at the Carousel Ball in Los Angeles where he performed alongside David Foster, and with Adrienne at the Angel Ball in NYC.

Born and raised in New York City, Luke K. is both an amalgamation of the best of the zillennial, digital-era of genre-bending music and an innovative new creator of his own unique sound which combines a fast-spitting rapping style with overtones of pop and classic rock. With four years of sobriety under his belt and having found clarity and purpose through poetry and songwriting, the rising artist channels his past experiences into relatable, motivational stories to both entertain and inspire his audience. Luke sees his music as a love letter to listeners, a way of telling his story so that they might hear their own struggles in his words and find a way toward overcoming addiction as he has. In addition to making music, Luke gives back by working with recovery-based charities.

Photo Credit: Fadil Berisha

