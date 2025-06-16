Luke Combs Becomes Second-Highest Certified Country Artist with 34 RIAA Awards

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



After his historic performance as the first country artist to headline Bonnaroo this past Thursday, country superstar Luke Combs celebrated 34 new RIAA certifications.

These new certifications garner Combs’ total (solo + features/collabs) at over 155.5 million RIAA certified units, marking him as the second highest country artist behind Garth Brooks.

In addition, Combs received another Diamond-certified record for “She Got The Best of Me,” making him the only artist to have four Diamond-certified country singles.

ADDITIONAL RIAA CERTIFICATIONS

SINGLES:

“Beautiful Crazy” – 14x Platinum

“When It Rains It Pours” – 12x Platinum

“Hurricane” – 11x Platinum

“Forever After All” – 8x Platinum

“Beer Never Broke My Heart” – 8x Platinum

“Fast Car” – 7x Platinum

“The Kind of Love We Make” – 6x Platinum

“One Number Away” – 6x Platinum

“Better Together” – 5x Platinum

“Even Though I’m Leaving” – 4x Platinum

“Where The Wild Things Are” – 4x Platinum

“Going, Going, Gone” – 3x Platinum

“Love You Anyway” – 3x Platinum

“Must’ve Never Met You” – 3x Platinum

“Does To Me” – 3x Platinum

“Lovin’ On You” – 3x Platinum

“1, 2 Many” – 2x Platinum

“Cold As You” – 2x Platinum

“Growin’ Up & Gettin’ Old” – Platinum

“Nothing Like You” – Platinum

“5 Leaf Clover” – Platinum

“Beer Can” – Platinum

“I Got Away With You” – Platinum

“Tomorrow Me” – Platinum

“What You See Is What You Get” - Platinum

“Remember Him That Way” – Gold

“The Man He Sees In Me” – Gold

“Outrunnin’ Your Memory” – Gold

“Every Little Bit Helps” – Gold

“New Every Day” – Gold

“The Other Guy” – Gold

ALBUMS:

Gettin’ Old – 2x Platinum

This One’s For You – 7x Platinum

Photo credit: David Bergman

Comments