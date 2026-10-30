Luka Sulic to Release ROAD TO JOY Album, Launch Spring 2027 U.S. Tour

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Internationally acclaimed cellist, composer, and former member of the global phenomenon 2CELLOS, Luka Sulic announces the release of his new album, Road to Joy, arriving December 18, 2026. Alongside the album announcement, Sulic unveils the new single 'Road Less Taken,' offering the first glimpse into a deeply personal musical journey exploring life's challenges, the courage to forge one's own path, and the search for lasting happiness. The single is accompanied by a video shot in Logarska Valley National Park in his native Slovenia.

Sulic will also bring his musicianship to audiences around the world with an extensive run of international performances spanning Europe, Australia, Asia, and North America through spring 2027.

Known worldwide for his electrifying performances and genre-defying approach to the cello, Sulic has spent much of his career redefining the instrument's possibilities. As one half of the internationally celebrated duo 2CELLOS, he performed in sold-out arenas and stadiums across the globe, sharing the stage with legendary artists including Sir Elton John and introducing the cello to millions of new listeners. His musical journey began in Maribor, Slovenia, where he started studying cello at the age of five, eventually graduating with distinction from London's Royal Academy of Music. His career has taken him to concert halls including Wigmore Hall, Amsterdam's Concertgebouw, and Vienna's Musikverein.

Following years of international success, Sulic made the decision in 2022 to step away from the relentless pace of touring to focus on family and reconnect with his creative roots. The arrival of his fourth child marked a turning point, inspiring a new chapter centered on original composition and artistic freedom. That period of reflection led to the release of LIFE in 2024, his first full-length album of original compositions, which revealed a more intimate and introspective side of his artistry. The album followed his 2019 solo release, Vivaldi Four Seasons, which reached No. 1 on the U.S. Classical Albums Chart.

Now, with Road to Joy, Sulic takes that personal and musical exploration even further, creating an emotionally resonant collection of instrumental compositions inspired by his experiences as a father, husband, musician, and composer. At the heart of the album is the belief that joy is not simply a destination but something discovered through the challenges, choices, and experiences that shape our lives.

'Road to Joy is an album about my personal pursuit and search for joy,' says Sulic. 'I've always chosen the more challenging road in life, and while that path isn't always easy, I believe it's the only way to truly discover lasting joy.'

The album's opening track and lead single, 'Road Less Taken,' reflects Sulic's own unconventional journey, from his early years as a classical prodigy to international stardom and his decision to pursue a more personal creative vision. The composition sets the tone for an album that celebrates individuality, perseverance, and the courage to follow one's instincts, even when the road ahead is uncertain.

Throughout Road to Joy, Sulic explores the complexities of the human experience through compositions that move between vulnerability, struggle, hope, and triumph. Tracks such as 'Forces' and 'Fragile Dreams' delve into internal battles, while 'Hope' serves as a reminder that light can be found even in the most difficult moments.

Two interconnected pieces, 'Fall Seven' and 'Rise Eight,' draw inspiration from the Japanese proverb, 'Fall seven times, rise eight,' reflecting the resilience and determination required to overcome life's inevitable setbacks. The album ultimately moves through 'Freedom' into its closing composition, 'Joy,' representing a place of gratitude, fulfillment, and inner peace.

'But Road to Joy is not just my story,' Sulic explains. 'It's an invitation to look within, embrace our own journeys, and discover that there are many different roads that can lead us to joy.'

Throughout his career, Sulic has resisted the boundaries of traditional classical music, drawing inspiration from influences as diverse as Beethoven and Max Martin. His approach combines the technical mastery of a classically trained virtuoso with an openness to contemporary sounds and styles, creating music that is both sophisticated and emotionally accessible. With Road to Joy, he continues that evolution, establishing his own voice as a composer while remaining connected to the expressive power of the cello.

Sulic will bring his music to audiences around the world with an extensive series of international performances through spring 2027. The upcoming dates begin with two performances in Istanbul, Turkey, on November 26 and 27, followed by shows in Australia, Taiwan, Macao, and Slovenia throughout December.

In spring 2027, Sulic will return to the United States for a 7-city tour, beginning May 6 in Phoenix and making stops in San Diego, Los Angeles, Anaheim, San Jose, and San Francisco before concluding May 15 in Seattle. Tickets for the U.S. dates will go on sale November 6th. The international run will continue with a performance at London's Cadogan Hall on May 25.

The upcoming performances represent another milestone in Sulic's career, connecting his classical roots, international success, and evolving identity as a composer. With Road to Joy, he invites audiences to experience music not simply as entertainment but as a reflection of the shared human experience and a reminder that even the most challenging roads can lead to something extraordinary.

Luka Sulic — 2026 International Tour Dates

November 26 – Istanbul, Turkey – Zorlu PSM

November 27 – Istanbul, Turkey – Zorlu PSM

December 2 – Perth, Australia – Astor Theatre

December 3 – Brisbane, Australia – Fortitude Music Hall

December 6 – Sydney, Australia – Enmore Theatre

December 7 – Melbourne, Australia – Melbourne Recital Centre

December 10 – Taichung, Taiwan – Legacy

December 12 – Macao – The Londoner Theatre

December 21 – Ljubljana, Slovenia – Cankarjev Dom

Luka Sulic — 2027 U.S. Tour Dates

May 6, 2027 – Phoenix, AZ – Mesa Arts Center

May 7, 2027 – San Diego, CA – The Magnolia

May 8, 2027 – Los Angeles, CA – Orpheum Theatre

May 11, 2027 – Anaheim, CA – The Grove

May 12, 2027 – San Jose, CA – California Theatre

May 13, 2027 – San Francisco, CA – Palace of Fine Arts

May 15, 2027 – Seattle, WA – Moore Theatre

Luka Sulic — 2027 UK Tour Dates

May 25, 2027 – London, UK – Cadogan Hall

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