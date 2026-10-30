Season 2, Episode 5: Behind every summer is a community that keeps Fire Island alive. This episode explores the history of the beloved Pines Pantry through the eyes of its iconic Pantry Girls, alongside the volunteer firefighters of The Pines and Cherry Grove who protect the island from fires, hurricanes, beach erosion, and an uncertain future.
Blake Havard Releases WAVE GOODBYE, New Single
The Edmonton and Vancouver songwriter addresses heartbreak with Wurlitzer-driven arrangements.
Blake Havard has released 'Wave Goodbye,' a new single described as a warm, rootsy song about letting go, co-written and produced with Seattle songwriter Pete Droge.
The collaboration began after a friend of Havard's saw Droge perform and told him, 'I saw this Pete Droge guy last night and he was just like you!' Havard bought one of Droge's CDs and heard the connection immediately. 'I could hear some of the same influences in his music,' he says, pointing to shared touchstones including '70s rock, Tom Petty and Bob Dylan. He went to one of Droge's shows, introduced himself, and the two began working through Havard's demos. 'We began tweaking the lyrics and arrangements, and we just seemed to work really well together,' he says.
Droge has toured with Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers and co-founded The Thorns with Matthew Sweet and Shawn Mullins. On 'Wave Goodbye,' he co-writes and produces, and plays acoustic and electric guitar.
The song originated in an upstairs room of an old mansion in a Vancouver park, where Havard had set up a small studio. The demo later travelled to Droge's studio on an island near Seattle, where it was recorded live off the floor. 'We tracked them live as a band, which gave the recordings a really natural feel,' Havard says. He played Wurlitzer electric piano and electric guitar, while Droge brought in two musicians from his band the Sinners, Rob Brill on drums and percussion and David Hull on bass, whose credits include filling in for Tom Hamilton in Aerosmith. 'I was surrounded by some great musicians,' Havard says. 'We overdubbed the vocal afterwards, but the foundation of the song was all of us playing together in the room.'
Lyrically, the song offers a tongue-in-cheek guide to heartbreak, opening with 'Step one, find someone to love, give it everything you got.' The chorus continues, 'Wave goodbye to the dearly departed / Then hang on, step three's started / It's ok to have a broken heart.' Another verse reads, 'She's gone, you're living out a worn cliché / You can't find an original word / So plagiarize the feel of every hard-luck song you've heard.'
The piano carries a nod to Elton John, which Havard traces back to his childhood. 'Elton was a huge part of my musical upbringing,' he says. 'When I was a kid, I'd come home from school, put on my Mom's sunglasses, sit behind her little tin fold-out coffee table and pretend it was a piano while I sang along to Elton's greatest hits. I guess some of that kid eventually made it into the song.'
The song sat unreleased for a time before Havard decided to revisit it. 'Every now and then, though, a song comes back around and reminds you why you wrote it in the first place,' he says. 'I decided it was time to pull this one out, dust it off and finally let it go. 'Wave Goodbye' is a beautiful little tune, and I think it's time for it to be heard.'
Havard was born in Edmonton and moved to Vancouver during the city's 2000s indie rock scene, where he built a reputation as a songwriter, producer and musician respected by players from the Foo Fighters, Bryan Adams' band and Bob Dylan's band. 'Wave Goodbye' moves between Americana, roots, indie and classic pop.
Breaking Broadway alerts by text
Get the biggest stories sent straight to your phone.
Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime.
Popular episode