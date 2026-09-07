LUKA ŠULIĆ to Bring LIFE TOUR to Australia With TEG Dainty

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TEG Dainty is presenting Luka Šulić: LIFE Tour, the virtuoso cellist's new live show with a 9 piece orchestra, live across Australia in December 2026, with shows in Perth, Brisbane, Sydney and Melbourne.

Luka Šulić is an internationally acclaimed cellist renowned for his dynamic blend of classical and solo performances, as well as his co-founding role in 2CELLOS. Pushing the boundaries of instrumental expression, Luka draws inspiration from Beethoven to Max Martin, constantly seeking artistic evolution beyond classical confines. Released via Platoon, his album LIFE marks a return to his compositional roots, offering a lush soundscape filled with majestic strings, evocative cello lines, and transcendent beauty.

Tickets go on sale Friday 11 September 2026 at 11am local time at www.tegdainty.com.

Tour Dates

Perth – Astor Theatre – Wednesday 2 December

Brisbane – Fortitude Music Hall – Thursday December 3

Sydney – Enmore Theatre – Sunday December 6

Melbourne – Melbourne Recital Centre – Monday December 7

About Dainty

Dainty produces and promotes shows across Australia and New Zealand and around the world. Led by President and CEO Paul Dainty AO, the company has presented tours by some of the biggest names in global entertainment including Guns N' Roses, Katy Perry, Michael Bublé, Bon Jovi, Eminem, Paul McCartney, The Rolling Stones, U2, Prince, Jerry Seinfeld, Chris Rock, Oprah Winfrey and many more.

About Luka Šulić

Luka Šulić is a virtuoso cellist renowned for his dynamic blend of classical and solo performances, as well as his role in the global sensation 2CELLOS. His musical journey, deeply rooted in original compositions and masterful arrangements, has evolved into a unique interpretation of life through music. Rejecting classical confines, he embraces creative freedom to push the boundaries of instrumental performance. His album LIFE is available now on Platoon.

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