Lucy & La Mer Share New Music Video for 'Discover'

Lucy & La Mer is the LA-based indie project of singer/songwriter Lucy LaForge.

Known for her bright melodies and disarming lyrics, Lucy wrote her debut EP Little Spoon while living aboard a sailboat after a bad breakup. The folk pop EP charted on College Radio in 2015, followed by a national tour and 2 semi-finalist spots in the International Songwriter Contest.

After landing in LA, Lucy began performing live with a full band and caught the attention of major press like the LA Times. Lead by Lucy's welcoming stage presence and unmistakable attire (the band wears colorful bowties and decorates the stage), their live shows have gained attention for their interactive audience participation and focus on community activism.

They've hosted fundraising concerts for LA's LGBT Center (the "Love is Gay" event) and shocked their crowd at Lucy's Locks of Love benefit when Lucy cut 15-inches of her hair off on stage to be donated to the cause.

Lucy's upcoming EP I Feel Better Now, which includes highly acclaimed singles 'Blue Dress' and 'Discover', narrates the importance of empowering yourself through positive thoughts and intentional belief. The infectious feel-good folk pop record covers themes such as discovering one's bisexuality, simplifying complicated feelings as well as self appreciation, confidence and sense of community.

Lucy has garnered acclaim from the likes of Billboard, Huffington Post, Refinery 29 and Earmilk to name a few. The songstress has shared the stage with everyone from electronic artist Moby, folk sirens Joseph, to emo rockers Bayside. She is endorsed by Kala Brand Ukuleles and stays close to her fans by live-streaming every weekend on the band's facebook page. Her message is about positive self-belief, self-care, and honest self-expression.

Lucy & La Mer will be releasing I Feel Better Now fall 2019.





