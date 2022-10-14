Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Lucky Daye Sets 'Candydrip' Vinyl Release

Lucky Daye Sets 'Candydrip' Vinyl Release

Candydrip will be released on October 21st and is available for pre-order now.

Oct. 14, 2022  

New Orleans-native & Grammy-winning R&B powerhouse Lucky Daye announces the vinyl of his critically acclaimed sophomore album Candydrip will be released on October 21st and is available for pre-order now. Pre-order the vinyl here.

Candydrip was released earlier this year, which debuted at #5 on the Billboard Top R&B Albums Chart and #10 on the Billboard Current R&B Albums Chart, and upon release received critical acclaim from NPR, Complex, Rolling Stone, Billboard and many more.

The album explores Daye's redefinition of modern R&B through an alluring sensory-driven world, shaped by the inspiration of Afrofuturism. The 17-track body of work is the taste of a new era for Lucky, one that celebrates his rise to stardom, while still bringing listeners on a ride they've never experienced before. Candydrip continues the sensory experience that Lucky first introduced with Painted, only this time, it's taste over sight. Also, along for the journey are collaborators and friends - rapper Smino, modern Chicago-drill zeitgeist Lil Durk, and synth-soul group Chiiild.

Candydrip features Daye's hit single "Over," which he performed on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. The track has amassed over 250 million global audio and video streams to date, broke into the Billboard Hot 100, reached #11 on the Billboard Hot R&B songs chart, and has spawned over 135K TikTok creations.

Earlier this week, Lucky Daye received an American Music Award nomination for Favorite Male R&B Artist. This nomination follows his 2022 Grammy win for Best Progressive R&B Album for his 2021 EP Table for Two.

Daye most recently wrapped on the European leg of his Candydrip tour, which hit North American cities this past spring. Following this successful run, Daye will be performing at the second weekend of Austin City Limits Festival later tonight.

In addition to his success with Candydrip, Daye has worked on numerous successful collaborations with other artists, including features on Megan Thee Stallion's "Star," Ari Lennox's "Boy Bye," SG Lewis' "Vibe Like This" with Ty Dolla $ign, Mark Ronson's "Too Much," Ella Mai's "A Mess," and Syd's "CYBAH." Daye also collaborated on Beyoncé's "ALIEN SUPERSTAR" off her latest album RENAISSANCE.

