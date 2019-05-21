Lucky Bird Media Announces Tom Avis Of Hive Mind PR As Toronto Branch

Lucky Bird Media - comprised of Daniel Cooper, Susan Hubbard, Jake Lanier, and Maddie Corbin - is elated to announce Tom Avis of Hive Mind PR as the newest member of their growing team. Avis brings over half a decade of experience as well as critically acclaimed artists including Pile, Weaves, Jesca Hoop, Ellis, JEFF The Brotherhood and Homeshake, to the roster. Avis will maintain Hive Mind as Lucky Bird's Toronto branch, expanding the US company into Canada.

Hive Mind has become a leading music PR firm, working with top independent labels in Canada (Dine Alone, Royal Mountain Records, Paper Bag), the US (Carpark, Exploding In Sound, Kanine) and the UK (Moshi Moshi, Memphis Industries). Over the last three years, Tom Avis has built the media profiles of significant figures in the national music conversation in Canada, earning six JUNO nominations, including nominations for Album of The Year and Pop Artist of The Year, and three Polaris Prize short-list spots since 2017, while garnering prominent coverage in nearly every major Canadian publication from Exclaim to The Globe & Mail to the CBC and Maclean's. In the US, his successes span notable releases like Pile's Green And Grey, Greys' Age Hasn't Spoiled You,Ellis' The Fuzz EP and Field Music's Open Here.

Music press has changed.

So should its publicists.

Lucky Bird Media publicists work as equal and autonomous partners. Each having experienced and exited more traditional music companies, they deliberately function free from overhead expenses, internal hierarchy, and campaign templates. This allows them the flexibility to explore alternative approaches to the constantly changing press landscape as boldly, creatively, and powerfully as they please - and therefore, make a true impact on clients' careers.

Lucky Bird's founders previously held positions at New West Records, Grandstand Media, Sacks & Co, and Hearth Music. Having joined forces no more than a year and a half ago, the team has already executed successful campaigns for new and emerging artists as well as established names including Townes Van Zandts' Sky Blue, Haley Heynderickx's I Need to Start a Garden, Damien Jurado's In the Shape of a Storm, Pure Bathing Culture's Night Pass, Becky Warren's Undesirable, And The Kids' When This Life Is Over, Twain's 2 E.P.s, John Smith's Hummingbird, The Brother Brothers' Some People I Know and Yawners' Just Calm Down among others and represented notable labels including Fat Possum, 30th Century Records, Thirty Tigers, Mama Bird Recording Co., Mirror Music Group, and Keeled Scales.





