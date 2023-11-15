Lucius Shares New Single 'Stranger Danger'

Acclaimed indie-pop band Lucius shared a brand-new, original track, “Stranger Danger”—the group’s first new music since the release of their most recent album, Second Nature, in April 2022.

The sparkling, irresistible “Stranger Danger” is quintessential Lucius: probing, futuristic dream-pop centered around the luminescent harmonies of founders Jess Wolfe and Holly Laessig.

Of the song, Lucius shares, “Humans have imagined a backup plan - a “savior” to forgive us, to save us, to lean on...for ourselves, if and when things go wrong but who/what/where is the backup plan for Mother Earth?”

Written by Wolfe, Laessig and the band’s Dan Molad, “Stranger Danger” marks the group’s inaugural release for new label partner, Fantasy Records. Molad also produced the song—his first Lucius production since the band’s 2013 debut album, Wildewoman.

The track’s musical line-up includes Wolfe (vocals, keyboards), Laessig (vocals, keyboards), Molad (drums, percussion, programming), Lucius’ Peter Lalish (electric guitar), Solomon Dorsey (bass), Dawes’ Taylor Goldsmith (electric guitar and piano), and Josh Mease (bass, guitar).

Lucius recently announced a special 7-date tour celebrating the 10th anniversary of their breakthrough album. Wildewoman: The Anniversary Tour includes stops in Minneapolis, Chicago, Philadelphia, Burlington, Portland (ME), Boston and New York.

LUCIUS CONFIRMED TOUR DATES

November 18—Miami Beach, FL—Miami Beach Bandshell*

January 18-21, 2024—Riviera Maya, Mexico—Girls Just Wanna Weekend

January 25, 2024—Minneapolis, MN—First Avenue+

January 25, 2024—Minneapolis, MN—First Avenue (The Current 19th Anniversary Show, SOLD OUT)

January 27, 2024—Chicago, IL—The Vic Theatre+ (SOLD OUT)

January 29, 2024—Philadelphia, PA—Brooklyn Bowl+

January 30, 2024—Burlington, VT—Higher Ground+ (SOLD OUT)

February 1, 2024—Portland, ME—The State Theatre+

February 2, 2024—Boston, MA—House of Blues+

February 3, 2024—Brooklyn, NY—Brooklyn Steel+ (SOLD OUT)

March 1-8, 2024—Miami, FL—Cayamo Cruise+ (SOLD OUT)

*performing with the Nu-Deco Ensemble

+with special guest Jeff Taylor