Lower Dens Share 'Hand of God' Video & Tour Starts This Month

Lower Dens released their newest creation -- The Competition -- on Ribbon Music, at the end of last year. Today, they're sharing the video for one of the album's standout tracks, "Hand of God." The colorfully psychedelic clip, directed by Aaron Brown & Robby Piantanida, can be seen below.

They also recently announced a string of 2020 headlining tour dates in support of the album, following a massive support tour last year with Of Monsters And Men. Full list of dates below. Tickets on sale now and can be purchased here.

Speaking on the origins of of the song, the band's Jana Hunter states: "It's like Cowboy Krautrock. Imagine a wild west adventure, like 'City Slickers,' with the star, a wealthy white man. He's devised a way to conquer God. He has some kind of vaguely dangerous journey, then comes upon God and declares victory. In his hubris, he goes to shake God's hand, at which time he is psychedelically humbled, his little brain imploding."

Tour dates:

2/13/20 Millvale, PA @ Mr. Smalls Theatre

2/14/20 Washington, DC @ Songbyrd

2/15/20 Raleigh, NC @ Kings

2/16/20 Nashville, TN @ The High Watt

2/18/20 Atlanta, GA @ The Earl

2/19/20 Birmingham, AL @ Saturn

2/21/20 Austin, TX @ Barracuda

2/22/20 San Antonio, TX @ Paper Tiger

2/23/20 Dallas, TX @ Ruins

2/25/20 Phoenix, AZ @ Valley Bar

2/26/20 San Diego, CA @ Soda Bar

2/27/20 West Hollywood, CA @ The Roxy Theatre

2/28/20 San Francisco, CA @ Rickshaw Stop

3/02/20 Seattle, WA @ The Crocodile

3/03/20 Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios

3/05/20 Salt Lake City, UT @ Urban Lounge

3/06/20 Denver, CO @ Globe Hall

3/08/20 Minneapolis, MN @ 7th Street Entry

3/09/20 Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall

3/10/20 Detroit, MI @ Deluxx Fluxx

3/12/20 Toronto, ON @ Velvet Underground

3/13/20 Montreal, QC @ Bar Le Ritz PDB

3/14/20 Boston, MA @ Brighton Music Hall

3/16/20 Portland, ME @ SPACE Gallery

3/17/20 Portsmouth, NH @ 3S Artspace

3/19/20 Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg

3/20/20 Philadelphia, PA @ World Cafe Live

3/21/20 Baltimore, MD @ Ottobar

Photo Credit: Torso





