Low Budget Rock Star Release New Single COTTON CANDY

NEW! Music Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Music & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Cree power pop rockers Low Budget Rock Star have released 'Cotton Candy,' a bright new single out now on the Indigenous owned New Sun Records, with a music video featuring Melody McArthur. The band hails from Opaskwayak Cree Nation and The Pas, Manitoba.

'Cotton Candy' is pure sugar rush, a joyful, sing along rock song bursting with hooks and good feeling. The chorus sticks like its namesake: 'Like cotton candy / Drives me crazy / Pour some on me / Call me baby.' It shows off a brighter, more expansive side of the band while keeping the heart and emotional depth that fans have come to love.

The band is led by singer, guitarist, and songwriter Kennie Henderson, who is Cree and grew up on Opaskwayak Cree Nation. Low Budget Rock Star formed in 2017, released their debut single in 2019 and quickly built a reputation for raw, high energy live shows and soaring, anthemic songs filled with unapologetic optimism. The band now features Henderson alongside lead guitarist Marshall Bignell, bassist Harley Whitehead, and drummer Terry Constant.

Henderson writes from lived experience. 'Growing up on the reservation, I used music as an outlet to help overcome the struggles of poverty, alcoholism, drug abuse, domestic family violence,' he has said. That honesty drives the band's mission: to inspire Indigenous youth to reclaim their language, culture, and community, and to show that hope and ambition can flourish anywhere.

The band's name started as a joke about life on the road. Henderson and Whitehead cut their teeth playing relentless pub gigs and cross-country tours fuelled by determination, cheap noodles and fumes in the gas tank. Over time, the name became a credo: you don't need a big budget to make something that matters.

Their story is also one of mentorship and love. Early drummer Richie Cudmore, a veteran musician who had played with members of The Guess Who and Bachman Turner Overdrive, joined the band while battling cancer, and his artistry and belief in them shaped their sound and identity. After Cudmore passed away in 2022, the band honoured him with the single 'More Than Ever,' a moving journey from grief toward resilience and gratitude, and they continue to carry his legacy forward.

In 2023, Low Budget Rock Star signed with New Sun Records, joining Crystal Shawanda's roster of Indigenous Canadian artists and opening an exciting new chapter of growth and national visibility. Next up is a full-length album slated for 2027, produced by Dewayne Strobel, promising anthemic rock infused with Northern storytelling and the band's unwavering belief in the healing power of music.

From pub stages on Opaskwayak Cree Nation to a growing national following, Low Budget Rock Star has proven that big dreams don't need a big budget.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 17 Days 12 Hrs 12 Min 24 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

Need more Music Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Fall season, discounts & more... Also text me