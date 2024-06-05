Louis The Child to Play a Series of Outdoor Daytime Shows

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Louis The Child announced plans for a series of outdoor, daytime shows. A Day In The Sun 2024 will kick off on September 7 at Heritage Plaza at Lumen Field in Seattle, WA. On September 21, they’ll perform at the legendary Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Morrison, CO – a venue where the duo has played to sold-out crowds on previous tours. The North American headline run will wrap up on November 2 at The Greek Theatre at UC Berkeley. Jai Wolf, Whethan, Bakermat, MEMBA, Wavedash, and Daniel Allen are among the opening acts on select dates. See below for itinerary. View the tour trailer HERE.

Tickets will go on sale this Friday, June 7, at 10:00 AM local time at louisthechild.com.

This summer, Louis The Child will headline Brooklyn Mirage on August 17 as part of Alter-Ego, a festival they founded in 2022. Their plans for the summer also include a performance at Breakaway Michigan 2024 and a Las Vegas residency at Zouk Nightclub/AYU Dayclub.

Louis The Child has charted over 20 hits on Billboard’s Hot Dance/Electronic Songs tally to date and amassed nearly two billion combined career streams. On their bouncy new single, “Believe It” (with Madeon), released via Interscope Records, they come full circle. The acclaimed Chicago production duo, comprising Robby Hauldren and Freddy Kennett, originally met as teenagers at a Madeon concert and the acclaimed French artist was the first to take Louis The Child on tour. Listen to “Believe It” HERE – and expect a summer full of new music from Louis The Child!

Hailing the song as one of the best new dance tracks, Billboard observed, “[‘Believe It’] is all bounce, effervescence and (seemingly) marimba, with the vocals giving the song a pop lean and a singalong melody and all its parts building to a giddy jam that’s not only joyful, but – in the very quickly moving world of dance releases, memorable too.” CULTR noted, “The vibes are immaculate with this fresh and fluffy house offering.” Praising “Believe It” as “an anthem for endless summer days,” EDM.com said, “Madeon's melancholic musings flutter atop a breezy house beat from Louis The Child, a dancefloor-ready groove with an indie undertow.”

Louis The Child – 2024 Tour Dates

Newly announced dates in bold

8/2 Las Vegas, NV Zouk Nightclub

8/16 Grand Rapids, MI Breakaway Michigan 2024

8/17 Brooklyn, NY Brooklyn Mirage (Alter-Ego Festival)

8/23 Las Vegas, NV AYU Dayclub

9/6 Las Vegas, NV Zouk Nightclub

9/7 Seattle. WA Heritage Plaza at Lumen Field *=

9/20 Salt Lake City, UT Granary Live! *+>

9/21 Morrison, CO Red Rocks Amphitheatre *+>

10/5 San Diego, CA The Rady Shell ^=>

10/27 Chandler, AZ Rawhide Event Center *+>

11/2 Berkeley, CA The Greek Theatre at UC Berkeley ~=>

* Jai Wolf (CLUB BABU DJ Set)

^ Whethan

~ Bakermat

+ MEMBA

= Wavedash

> Daniel Allen

Photo Credit: Joey Vitalari

Comments