Lottery Winners Release New Single 'Turn Around' From Upcoming Album

Lottery Winners have released their brand new single ‘Turn Around’, the latest from their upcoming album KOKO out 21st March 2025. The song was premiered this morning by Scott Mills on the BBC Radio 2 Breakfast Show.

The anthemic track proves Lottery Winners can do it all: writing emotionally affecting songs about anxiety, sing-a-long songs of cathartically finding yourself… and, at the other end of the emotional scale, a no-nonsense pop crowd-pleaser to get people dancing.

On it, frontman Thom Rylance says: “My vision is 50,000 people in the summer all moving together and doing the dance moves. Like an indie YMCA… Like a sexy Cha Cha Slide… Like a less cool Black Lace. Sometimes you just have to write a song because it feels good. And it does.”

‘Turn Around’ joins previous singles to be released from KOKO, which stands for “Keep On Keeping On”: ‘Dirt and Gold’ featuring Frank Turner, ‘UFO’, ‘Superpower’, and the band’s first radio hit, ‘You Again’ featuring Reverend & The Makers. The album also features collaborations with Shed Seven and Nickelback’s Chad Kroeger.

Lottery Winners are about to embark upon a headline UK tour through February and March, including a date supporting Frank Turner at Alexandra Palace, London, for Frank’s 3000th show.

Through summer, the band will also be supporting the Robbie Williams on his massive UK and EU tour. The opportunity to tour with Robbie has come about in a way that is serendipitous, fortuitous, and so very Lottery Winners.

‘You Again’, (with its lyrics about a song coming on the radio and catching you off guard) made the BBC Radio 2 A-List, bringing them to the attention of Robbie who heard it on the station one day and got in touch via Instagram to praise it.

Following this, Thom and Robbie quickly struck up a friendship, and within a month it was announced that Lottery Winners will be supporting Robbie at huge venues including the Emirates Stadium in London, Edinburgh’s Murrayfield Stadium, Bath’s Royal Crescent, and the Co-Op Arena in Manchester, as well as across Europe.

Lottery Winners’ previous album Anxiety Replacement Therapy reached No. 1 in May 2023, and marked a culmination of a ’15 year overnight success’, following a similar lineage of great British indie pop acts to achieve huge success further down the line, such as Pulp and Elbow.

The quartet, made up of singer, songwriter and guitarist Thom, alongside bassist & vocalist Katie Lloyd, guitarist Rob Lally and drummer Joe Singleton, achieved this in the old school way. Beating major artists like The National, Nines, and Jessie Ware to the top, the Leigh band’s success was a surprise to many—though not to their devoted fanbase, who have long supported one of Britain’s most extravagantly entertaining and hard-working bands.

After playing to over half a million people in 2024 alone, including a hugely successful sold out three night stand at Manchester Academy over Christmas, KOKO is poised to expand their fanbase even more.

TOUR DATES

Headline Tour:

February

20 Bristol O2 Academy

21 Bournemouth O2 Academy

22 London Alexandra Palace (supporting Frank Turner)

23 London O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire

26 Glasgow St Lukes

27 Leeds O2 Academy

28 Liverpool O2 Academy

March

1 Birmingham O2 Institute

4 Rotown, Rotterdam, Netherlands

5 Doornroosje, Nijmegen, Netherlands

7 Paradiso Noord, Amsterdam, Netherlands

8 Club Volta, Cologne, Germany

9 Hebebühne, Hamburg, Germany

11 Hansa 39, Munich, Germany

12 Café V lese, Prague, Czech Republic

13 Flucc, Vienna, Austria

15 Circolo Arci Bellezza, Milan, Italy

16 Dynamo, Zurich, Switzerland

18 Prachtwerk, Berlin, Germany

19 Nachtleben, Frankfurt, Germany

20 Les Étoiles, Paris, France

Supporting Robbie Williams

May

31 Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium, Edinburgh, UK

June

6 Emirates Stadium, London, UK

7 Emirates Stadium, London, UK

10 Co-op Live, Manchester, UK

11 Co-op Live, Manchester, UK

13 Royal Crescent, Bath, UK

14 Royal Crescent, Bath, UK

19 Parken Stadium, Copenhagen, Denmark

25 VELTINS-Arena, Gelsenkirchen, Germany

28 Werchter TW Classic, Belgium

30 Heinz von Heiden Arena, Hanover, Germany

July

2 La Défense Arena, Paris, France

5 RCDE Stadium, Barcelona, Spain

9 Red Bull Arena, Leipzig, Germany

12 Ernst-Happel-Stadion, Vienna, Austria

17 Stadio Nereo Rocco, Trieste, Italy

21 Waldbühne, Berlin, Germany

22 Waldbühne, Berlin, Germany

26 Olympiastadion, Munich, Germany

August

1 Darius and Girenas Stadium, Kaunas, Lithuania

3 Mezaparks, Riga, Latvia

7 Stadion, Stockholm, Sweden

10 Deutsche Bank Park, Frankfurt, Germany

13 Forus Travbane, Stavanger, Norway

16 Granåsen, Trondheim, Norway

23 Croke Park, Dublin, Ireland

September

7 O2 Arena, Prague, Czech Republic

9 Tauron Arena, Krakow, Poland

12 MVM Dome, Budapest, Hungary

20 Olympiastadion, Helsinki, Finland

