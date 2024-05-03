Lostboycrow Heats Up With New Single 'Summer Boy'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Los Angeles artist Lostboycrow has shared his beach-ready bop, “Summer Boy.”

On the track, he says “It’s a sugarcoated love song in the guise of a live fast, die young broken disco ball of sound.” The track was co-written with Sam Beresford (Winnetka Bowling League) and Cody Tarpley (Noah Cyrus, Megan The Stallion)

Originally from the Pacific Northwest, Blair grew up singing along to his parent’s Beatles cassette tapes and religiously watching that thing you do. It was not until high school that he picked up a mic and started performing everywhere he could, from showtunes in the gymnasium to pop-punk in a local dive.

He later established his genre-fluid style with 2016’s Sigh For Me EP, which he followed up with 2017’s Traveler EP trilogy, 2019's full-length Santa Fe, and 2021’s Valleyheart, and 2022’s Indie Pop. Lostboycrow has received praise from Billboard, Nylon, Earmilk, and more and has shared the stage with peers like Flor, Echosmith, K.Flay, and VÉRITÉ. His catalog has over 150 million streams. “Summer Boy” follows his recent single “Discount Dreamer.” Stay tuned for more to come from Lostboycrow soon.

Photo credit: Ty Frost

