Lost Frequencies and Bastille Unveil New Single 'Head Down'

Grammy-nominated Americana/Soul recording artist, actor and humanitarian, MAJOR. (all capitals with a period) is ringing in the new year with the release of the official music video for his new hit hope anthem "Joy in the Battle" (co-written and produced by Joaquin Bynum of Roc Nation), which currently has over 105K streams on Spotify!

With powerful lyrics like 'all over me, you want my peace, but you won't get it, I hear that devil steady knockin' at my door,' MAJOR. represents the “intersection” of Soul and Americana genres. His music combines the raw emotions and gospel/R&B influences of Soul with the rootsy storytelling and gritty honesty of Americana.

"I do my best to sing and speak from experience, both trial and triumph," MAJOR.explains. "In this season and time, we're all fighting for something better - but that doesn't mean our HOPE & JOY won't bring us through to the other side. 'Joy In The Battle' is the perfect soundtrack to keep folks set on getting there!"

MAJOR., also known as "Mr. Why I Love You," will be promoting his new music in Nashville, TN from January 6-11, where he will be meeting with various songwriters as he begins work on his next album - which will be showcasing his Americana SOUL roots.

MAJOR. will also be performing live at one of Nashville's most-famous venues, The Basement, on January 9th at 7pm. This is a music industry showcase and entry is free of charge.

About MAJOR.

His name is MAJOR. and his impact the same. With over HALF A BILLION digital streams, 4 independent solo projects, national tours, song cuts by Ariana Grande, JoJo and Nathan Sykes, appearances on The Kelly Clarkson Show, Sherri, The Jennifer Hudson Show, Extra and Today, guest roles in hit TV shows/films like Fox's "STAR," National Geographic's "Genius: Aretha," "Legend" (starring Tom Hardy), and more, MAJOR. is making MAJOR waves in the entertainment industry.

Between 2020 and 2022, MAJOR. married his "Mrs. Why I Love You" (covered by People Magazine), launched the MAJOR.HOPE Foundation, released his EP "The Hope of My Soul" and a powerful, spoken meditative album series titled "MAJOR.HOPE Motivations & Pep Talks," which champions the charge for culture to prioritize mental and physical well being.

His powerful reimagining of the classic “Whole World in His Hands” and Platinum-hit love anthem "Why I Love You,” which Stevie Wonder proclaimed "would be the wedding/love song for years to come," are proof - the GRAMMY, 2x Soul Train and 8x Image Award-nominated entertainer promises so much more to come...and it can only be as mighty as the name his mama gave him: MAJOR.!