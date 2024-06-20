Los Bukis Returning to Dolby Live at Park MGM for Last United States Shows

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



After selling out the first run of their exclusive new Las Vegas residency this past May, Los Bukis have announced that performances of Los Bukis: The Las Vegas Residency at Dolby Live at Park MGM this July and September will mark their last United States shows.

Making history as the first all-Spanish language residency on the world-renowned Las Vegas Strip, the legendary Mexican group captivates attendees with a non-stop show filled with incredible performances and greatest hits. The production features a top-notch technical display, including stunning visual effects, immersive sound and captivating stage design that keeps the audience singing along to their greatest hits such as Quiéreme, Yo Te Necesito, Morenita and their iconic hymn Tu Cárcel, amongst the group's iconic repertoire.

Los Bukis, comprised of vocal leader Marco Antonio Solís, Joel Solís, Roberto Guadarrama, Eusebio “Chivo” Cortés, Javier Solís, José Guadarrama and Pedro Sánchez, will continue with exciting performances on July 12, 13, 19 and 20, and will close this historic chapter in Latin music on September 13, 14, 18, 20 and 21.

Los Bukis: The Las Vegas Residency is promoted by Live Nation and MGM Resorts International. Tickets can be purchased online at ticketmaster.com/LosBukisVegas , with all shows scheduled to begin at 8 p.m.

