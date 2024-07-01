Lorrie Morgan Releases New Album 'Dead Girl Walking'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Grammy-nominated, CMA Award-winning Grand Ole Opry member Lorrie Morgan delivers her first new studio effort in seven years - with ‘Dead Girl Walking’ (Cleopatra Records). The album, a testament to Morgan's resilience and dedication, is now available everywhere music is found.

Dead Girl Walking is yet another collection showcasing the rainbow of emotions, from darkest heartache to brightest humor, that is the hallmark of Morgan’s range.



“This album is very special to me,” shares Morgan. “Sadly, it turned out to be the final producing credit by my longtime friend and collaborator, Richard Landis, who passed just before its completion. Dead Girl Walking ties together a career journey from my career-making album, Something in Red, to the top 10 album, 'War Paint,' both produced by Richard and up to this new album. Richard also co-wrote the Billboard-charting single "If You Come Back From Heaven." Also in 1994, Landis was one of 14 producers to receive a CMA Album of the Year award for 'Common Thread: The Songs of the Eagles,' and produced me on the last track on the album, my cover of "The Sad Cafe." Richard’s brilliant, creative touch is all over this new album, and I’m eager to share every song. I miss my friend and honor him with this collection.”

Morgan turned tragedy into triumph, completing the project and fulfilling Landis’ vision for the album.



"Where I am in my life right now, I'm not afraid to express what I feel," Morgan continues. “I'm not afraid to express my views on anything, especially on being a woman and my experiences in this business and in life.”



"I didn't want to just do another album. I want it to be something that really moves me. When I listened to songs for the project, I'd think, 'No, not that one. I'm not going to be able to sing that one because I'm not going to be able to feel it.' It is very important to me that this album reflects the truths that I am feeling today."

‘Dead Girl Walking’ Track List:

1. “Hands On You” (Ashley Monroe, Jon Randall)

2. “Dead Girl Walking” (Kelly Lang)

3. “Me And Tequila” (Ashlee Hewitt, Matthew Morgan)

4. “I Think It’s Jesus” (Kelly Lang)

5. “Mirror, Mirror” (Kelly Lang, Lorrie Morgan, Mark Oliverius)

6. “Days Like These” (Kris Bradley, Marty Morgan)

7. “What Will I Do?” (Mickey Newbury)

8. “I Think You’re The Greatest” (Marty Morgan, Johnny Garcia, Katrina Burgoyne)

9. “I Almost Called Him Baby By Mistake” (Larry Gatlin)

10. “You Send Me” (Sam Cooke)

Morgan launched her ‘War Paint with Lorrie Morgan’ podcast in 2023, featuring guests including Larry Gatlin, Jessie Keith Whitley, Morgan Whitley, Pam Tillis, Vince Gill, and Nancy Jones, with many more to come. Listen to ‘War Paint’ wherever podcasts are found. (We suggest Audible, Apple, iHeart, or Spotify!) The program has been picked up for broadcast television, launching on The Heartland Network July 12, 2024.



On June 8, Morgan made a very special appearance at the Grand Ole Opry as she marked her 40th anniversary as a member of the iconic institution. The Country Music Hall of Fame hosted a very special afternoon with Lorrie Morgan during CMA Fest 2024, and the star delighted fans with her appearance on the Dr. Pepper Stage.

Lorrie Morgan’s Ruby Anniversary 2024 Tour

Fri, JUN 28 Big Top Chautauqua / Washburn, Wisc.

Sat, JUL 20 Riviera Theatre / North Tonawanda, N.Y.

Mon, AUG 26 Nebraska State Fair / Grand Island, Neb.

Fri, AUG 30 Arlington Music Hall / Arlington, Texas

Thu, NOV 21 Jefferson Performing Arts Center / Metairie, La.

About Lorrie Morgan:

She is undeniably one of the most eloquently emotive vocalists of modern times. Lorrie Morgan, the first woman in her genre to begin her career with three consecutive Platinum albums, recently completed a new album with award-winning producer Richard Landis. Dead Girl Walking (Cleopatra Records) is sure to be yet another collection showcasing the rainbow of emotions, from darkest heartache to bright, shiny humor, that is the hallmark of Morgan’s range. The album is set for release on June 28, 2024.

Her first three albums, 'Leave the Light On' (1989), 'Something in Red' (1991), and 'Watch Me' (1992) all earned Platinum Record awards. Her 'Greatest Hits' collection (1999) is also Platinum. 'War Paint' (1994), 'Greater Need' (1996), and 'Shakin' Things Up' (1997) are all certified.

She sang "The Sad Cafe" on 'Common Threads: Songs of the Eagles,' which was named the CMA Album of the Year in 1994. Country fans voted Lorrie Morgan their TNN/Music City News Female Vocalist of the Year four times.

Lorrie Morgan maintained her recording pace in the new millennium, releasing collections in 2002, 2004, 2009, and 2010. In 2012 and 2013, Morgan starred and sparkled in the lavish 'Enchanted Christmas' productions at the opulent Opryland Resort in Nashville and later took that show on the road.

Morgan has recorded in collaboration with her father, as well as Whitley, Frank Sinatra, Johnny Mathis, Tammy Wynette, The Beach Boys, Dolly Parton, Andy Williams, the New World Philharmonic, and Pam Tillis. She has toured with George Jones and shared a stage with Jerry Lee Lewis, who was newly inducted into the Country Music Hall Fame along with Whitley.

Morgan is known for her lustrous vocal phrasing and the down-to-earth believability of her torchy performances. She is a peerless song interpreter, drawing from a deep personal well that spans enormous tenderness to cheeky hutzpah. Whether covering a classic or sharing one of her own songs, Morgan is truly a song stylist in the grandest tradition.

