Loren Smith Releases New Album 'Love Against the Clock: Chapter One'

Bay Area Native Loren Smith, celebrated for his extraordinary vocal talent and extensive musical collaborations, has released his highly anticipated album, Love Against the Clock: Chapter One.

A proud member of a musically gifted family, Loren Smith’s passion for music was ignited at a young age. He delivered his first solo performance at just three years old, and his career has since flourished. With over 1.5 million YouTube views and a standout single, “Break Free,” which earned notable features on NBC’s Today Show, Smith has firmly established himself as a leading voice in the music industry.

Love Against the Clock: Chapter One is a testament to Smith’s evolution as an artist, combining soul-stirring ballads with dynamic, upbeat tracks that explore themes of love, time, and aspiration. The album’s production, spearheaded by acclaimed producers Kevin Andre and Erik Kertes, promises an innovative and emotionally charged listening experience.

Smith’s illustrious career includes significant achievements. His solo vocals have graced the soundtracks of major films including Get Out and Lincoln, and television hits such as Hulu’s Love, Victor and the CW’s All American. His original compositions have also been featured on Jane the Virgin, Lucifer, and The Bridge.

In addition to his solo success, Loren Smith has lent his voice to a diverse array of projects, including recordings for BTS, Lil Nas X, and the Red Hot Chili Peppers. He has performed as featured soloist with the Los Angeles Philharmonic, and has shared the stage with artists including Frankie Grande, Deborah Cox, Josh Henry, Arcade Fire, Andy Grammer, and Heather Headley. Currently, Smith is a featured vocalist in the Silver Lining Singers on Jimmy Kimmel LIVE and serves as the tenor and vocal director for Michael Bublé’s background vocalists and live choirs.

