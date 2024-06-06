Long Island Music & Entertainment Hall of Fame to Host BEATLES ON THE BALCONY

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Long Island Music and Entertainment Hall of Fame will hold a free concert entitled “Beatles on the Balcony” featuring The Liverpool Shuffle (a popular Long Island based Beatles tribute band) on June 30th starting at 3pm at LIMEHOF's Stony Brook museum location (97 Main Street, Stony Brook, NY).

“The Beatles have multiple ties to Long Island, from their concerts at Forest Hills Tennis Stadium (1964) and Shea Stadium (1966), to John Lennon's residency in Cold Spring Harbor in 1979 (the summer before his murder), Paul McCarthy's current home in the Hamptons, and Paul and Ringo's continued performances at venues across Long Island,” said LIMEHOF Chairman Ernie Canadeo. “We are excited that the first concert held on our balcony follows in the tradition of the Beatles legendary last live concert for the “Let It Be” sessions, held on the rooftop of Apple Corps.”

This is the first free concert from the LIMEHOF balcony and will be viewable from the parking lot. Attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs.

$10,000 in Scholarships to Be Awarded to High School Seniors

The concert will be preceded by the formal awarding ceremony of (10) $1000 scholarships to ten graduating students from across Long Island. There will also be one Pat DeRosa Memorial Scholarship awarded as well.

This is the first year that LIMEHOF has expanded its scholarships to include not only music but also the performing arts.

"We are thrilled to award these scholarships to such talented and dedicated young musicians,” said Tom Needham, LIMEHOF's Educational Programs Director. “Supporting the next generation of music students as they embark on their college journeys is at the heart of our mission. These scholarships not only recognize their hard work and passion but also reinforce our commitment to nurturing musical talent and education within our community. We can't wait to see what these young people will accomplish in their musical careers."

LIMEHOF has awarded tens of thousands of scholarships to Long Island high school students since its inception. The students submit applications that are judged by LIMHOF's education committee, chaired by board member Tom Needham. This year had a record number of applications received.

The awarding of LIMEHOF High School Music and Performing Arts Scholarships will start at 2:30pm. The Beatles on the Balcony Concert and High School Scholarships are sponsored by Catholic Health, PSEG, and Eisner Amper.

For more information about this and other upcoming LIMEHOF events, please visit https://www.limusichalloffame.org/events/.

About LIMEHOF

Founded in 2004, the Long Island Music and Entertainment Hall of Fame is a 501(c)(3) organization dedicated to the idea that Long Island's musical and entertainment heritage is an important resource to be celebrated and preserved for future generations. The organization, which encompasses New York State's Nassau, Suffolk, Queens, and Kings (Brooklyn) Counties, was created as a place of community that inspires and explores Long Island music and entertainment in all its forms. In 2022, LIMEHOF opened its first Hall of Fame building location in Stony Brook, New York. To date, the organization has inducted more than 130 musicians and music industry executives, and offers education programs, scholarships, and awards to Long Island students and educators.

Comments