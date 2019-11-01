Lockeland Share Their Third Single 'These Hands'

Lockeland has announced the release of "These Hands," the third single by the up and coming and in demand country music trio. The song was penned by band members, Mark Vikingstad and Kyndon Oakes and recorded at Blue Grotto Sound in Nashville, TN. Recently the trio provided direct support for CAM at Millport Music Festival and shared the stage at the Long Road Festival with other artists such as: Kip Moore, Josh Turner, LANCO, Morgan Evans & Logan Mize while they embarked on an international tour canvassing England and Scotland. "Hands" is available for download and streaming on all digital music platforms including Spotify, Apple Music, iTunes, Google Play and more.



"I wanted the lyrics and production of the song to speak for themselves and speak to the hearts of anyone who listens," expressed songwriter and band member, Mark Vikingstad.



"In producing and arranging this beautifully written song, I wanted to ensure that the production and arrangement magnified the power of the lyrics," shared producer and band member, Michael Boris. "I feel this was accomplished using just a few tracks consisting of our vocals, piano, mandolin and strings, I hope that anyone who listens will be captivated by the emotional message of the song."



"... Weathered and calloused from work through the years

Helped up a friend and they've wiped away tears



Bled for the love of playin' guiter

Traveled the world but they never go far



Of all of the things that they can do

These hands just want to hold on to you ... "



Mark Vikingstad and Michael Boris come from different spectrums of New York and Kyndon Oakes hails from Kansas. The trio met in Nashville, the middle, to "lock the lands" and thus, Lockeland was formed. What brings these friends together is their love of life, humor and the mutual passion to create music that recalls pages from the past and captures memorable moments of the here and now. Lockeland is straight-up contemporary country with a throwback twist; the trio's blend of talents complement one another naturally and instinctively. The group's polished; easy-does-it dynamics, intricate three-part harmonies and simplistic, meaningful storylines are its signature. With a captivating, subtle, sneaking energy, whether in an intimate acoustic setting or a rockin' full band show, Lockeland stakes its claim on the map to create a memorable experience like no other. Since the launch of the trio's debut single, "Til The Cows Come Home" , which landed in the Top 40 on the MusicRow Country Breakout Chart, Lockeland has appeared on the CMA Spotlight Stage (CMA Fest 2019), opened for Big & Rich on two separate occasions in 2019. The group recently embarked on an international tour (canvassing England and Scotland) where the trio provided direct support for CAM at Millport Music Festival and shared the stage at the Long Road Festival with other artists such as: Kip Moore, Josh Turner, LANCO, Morgan Evans & Logan Mize.





