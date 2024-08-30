Lo-Fi Henry Mancini Celebratory Album Available Now

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Henry Mancini family continue to celebrate what would have been the late legendary composer’s 100th birthday with the release of Dinner at Mancini’s, a lo-fi celebratory retrospective album via Primary Wave Music and Downtown Music Services.

The 26 track project features 40+ of the top beatmakers, producers and instrumentalists across the lo-fi, chill-hop & alternative jazz universe from over 15+ countries, including Louk, Hippo Dreams, Melatone, UKDD, Nosmoh, Oatmello, and more. All 26 tracks were mastered by lo-fi legend Glimlip, creating the perfect tribute in honor of Henry Mancini’s musical legacy.

Dinner at Mancini’s Tracklist

Days of Wine & Roses – Clifford & Paul Grant Peter Gunn – l’eupe Pink Panther – Soul Food Horns, Jonah Levine & luv pug Lujon – Louk ft. Jonah Levine, Paul Grant & time●bender Kelly’s Tune – azayaka & Soul Food horns Slow & Easy – Nosmoh & Slug ft. Jonah Levine & luv pug A Quiet Gass – Rinze & Howden A Profound Gass – Howden, Signature D & Calvin Bennet Session At Pete’s Pad – Slug & Clifford Moon River – Jazzinuf & Hippo Dreams Moon River (Reprise) – Slug, luv pug, & Noé Mina ft. time●bender, Louk & Jonah Levine Blue Satin – Anton, Superglue, & Tonion Theme For Losers – Superglue & Anton Fluter’s Ball – UKDD, Paul Grant & Louk Tinpanola – Strehlow, Noé Mina, & Slug Meglio Stasera – Soul Food Horns & Matt Wilde Breakfast at Tiffany’s – Louk, Søren Søstrom, & Lazy Lief, ft. Paul Grant & Farnell Newton Brief & Breezy – Ben Jammin’ Beats, Erwin Do, Farnell Newton & Berezy Baby Elephant Walk – 9ICK, Slug & Rasmus Sørensen Dreamsville – 9ICK, Soul Food Horns & Rasmus Sørensen The Brothers Go to Mothers – 9ICK, Tamuz, Shaan Ramaprassad, Rasmus Sørensen & Carlos Abril Mr. Lucky Goes Latin – Noé Mina, delaney. & Melatone Blue Mantilla – Oatmello, Hoffy Beats, Louk, Paul Grant & Jonah Levine Sorta Blue – Yles, overthemoon & Howden Oddball – Tah., DLJ & Shoganai Champagne & Quail – Enluv, Club Diego, honey mtn & Slug

The release of Dinner at Mancini’s joins a long list of activations and celebrations that have been implemented throughout 2024 in honor of what would have been the late Henry Mancini’s 100th birthday. In July, CBS Sunday Morning dedicated a segment to the late composer’s legacy (watch HERE) and on June 21st, Primary Wave Music released The Henry Mancini 100th Sessions – Henry Has Company which featured guest appearances from Lizzo, Quincy Jones, John Williams, and more. Listen to The Henry Mancini 100th Sessions – Henry Has Company HERE. The album peaked at #1 on iTunes Top Albums Chart the week of July 1st. The Henry Mancini 100th Sessions – Henry Has Company peaked at #1 on Billboard’s Compilation Albums chart, as well as #4 on Traditional Jazz Albums, #5 on Jazz Albums, #29 on Top Current Album Sales, and #41 on Top Album Sales.

On Sunday, June 23rd, The Hollywood Bowl Orchestra and special guests Michael Bublé, Cynthia Erivo, and Monica Mancini raised the curtain on the Bowl’s 2024 season with a 100th birthday celebration for Henry Mancini conducted by the great Thomas Wilkins. And on Monday, June 24th, the Grammy Museum in Los Angeles honored Mancini’s centennial with an event featuring live performances by Dave Koz, GRAMMY Award-nominated vocalist and Henry’s daughter Monica Mancini, and more.

Earlier this month on August 4th, music director, conductor, and arranger Kevin Stites explored the music of legendary performer and film composer Henry Mancini for the annual Gala Benefit Evening at the Ravinia Festival. Curated and hosted by actor Rob Lindley, “Mancini at 100: The Music of Henry Mancini, from the big screen, to the small screen, to the stage and beyond” featured Broadway vocalists Jessie Mueller (Waitress, Beautiful: The Carole King Musical), Norm Lewis (The Phantom of the Opera, Les Misérables), and Karen Mason (Sunset Boulevard), with all three making their Ravinia and CSO debuts.

This fall, The Extraordinary Life of Henry Mancini: Official Graphic Novel will hit shelves. From the humble beginnings of his father’s flute lessons to composing his Oscar-winner scores, this new graphic novel, written by David Calcano and illustrated by the award-winning studio Fantoons, illustrates every step in the journey of Henry Mancini’s pivotal and industry-shaping career and is available for pre-order here. Jon Burlingame’s book Dreamsville: Henry Mancini, Peter Gunn, and Music for TV Noir, chronicling the backstory of Peter Gunn and how its music propelled Mancini to fame and fortune, published earlier this month and is available for purchase via Amazon here.

On Monday, September 2nd, Edwin Outwater and the BBC Concert Orchestra will celebrate Mancini and his music in styles ranging from jazz to light classical and film music at the Royal Albert Hall in London. Among the classics to be performed are the slinky ‘Lujon’ and themes from The Pink Panther and Peter Gunn, joined by gems from the lounge music and space-age pop genres Mancini helped inspire, including easy-going tracks by Burt Bacharach, Les Baxter and Juan García Esquivel. Tickets are available for purchase here and the performance will also stream live on BBC Radio.

And on Saturday, September 28th, the Library of Congress in Washington, D.C. will honor Henry’s 100th with a special concert event at the Library of Congress’ “Coolidge Theater”.

