Liz Kennedy Releases 'It's Late' Single & Video From Past Album NOTHING LIKE AN ANGEL

Liz Kennedy revisits the insightful and humorous song "It's Late" from her critically acclaimed 2008 album "Nothing Like An Angel." The song, produced by Joel Jaffe (Maria Muldaur), features Kennedy on piano alongside several top bay area musicians including Eamonn Flynn (The Commitments) on keyboards, Jamie Brewer (Michelle Shocked) on bass, Billy Johnson (Santana) on drums, Dale Chung (Con Funk Shun) on percussion and producer Jaffe on guitar.

Kennedy says about the song, "does anyone enjoy waiting for someone? Someone who is late. Especially a boyfriend, lover, wife, or husband! It can turn you into your angry, then angrier self. As the minutes tick. It begins as a controlled burn, then escalates. And the interior tirade begins. An exquisite rant fueled by the fact that you are so justified because they are so late and so often late. But then... you see them. And they are wonderfully apologetic plus they are so darling! And you begin the steep decline back into your loving self. Was I thinking of someone, in particular, when I wrote this song? You bet. A husband. Who golfed. Truth is, though, I am often the late one."

After graduating from Stanford University, where she studied anthropology and journalism, Kennedy settled in the San Francisco Bay Area, where she worked for film companies that made TV commercials. Long before reality TV became a mainstream part of our culture, Kennedy specialized in casting real people (instead of professional actors) for commercials. She was also married and raised two children. In her later 40s, around the time she began realizing she had "songs in my head" that had never been recorded, she met Jaffe. He liked what he heard and encouraged her to take her work as a singer/songwriter more seriously. In addition to her growing catalog of recordings, she continues to perform at renowned San Francisco Bay Area hotspots including the Sweetwater, Throckmorton, Hopmonk Tavern, Angelicas, and Club Fox.

Keep current with Liz Kennedy on her website lizkennedymusic.com and social media via Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube.

"It's Late" is available on all the usual digital outlets and also featured on a lyric video below!