Liz Cooper's 'Getting Closer' Debuts Today

Acclaimed singer, songwriter and musician Liz Cooper's new song, "Getting Closer," both written with and featuring special background vocals from Michael Nau, is debuting today. Listen/share below.

Of the track, Cooper shares, "'Getting Closer' is the first of a small batch of songs that I had the honor of writing with my friend Michael Nau. I met up with him under a picnic pavilion in the woods nestled away right off of the highway in Eastern Maryland. A really intense rainstorm passed through us all of a sudden, allowing simple yet complicated feelings to fall into words and into a song and memory that I love very much."

"Getting Closer" is from Cooper's anticipated new album, Hot Sass, which will be released September 3 via Thirty Tigers (pre-order here). Produced by Benny Yurco (Michael Nau, Grace Potter & the Nocturnals), mixed by Dan Molad (Lucius, Emily King) and recorded live at Little Jamaica Recordings in Burlington, VT, the new album marks multiple departures for Cooper-from her nine-year home of Nashville, from her band addendum of the Stampede, and from the genre-based expectations she's accumulated throughout her career. With these twelve new songs, including lead single, "Slice of Life," Cooper comes into her own-both musically and as a person-embracing a newfound sense of independence, honesty, maturity and creativity. In addition to Cooper and Yurco, Hot Sass also features Cooper's longtime bandmates and collaborators Joe Bisirri (bass), Ryan Usher (drums, percussion) and Michael Libramento (guitar, synthesizer).

In celebration of the new music, Cooper will embark on an extensive headline tour this fall including newly confirmed shows at Nashville's 3rd & Lindsley, Boston's Brighton Music Hall, Philadelphia's Underground Arts, Brooklyn's Music Hall of Williamsburg, Los Angeles' Lodge Room, Austin's Empire Control, Denver's Bluebird Theatre and Chicago's Lincoln Hall among several others. See below for complete itinerary. Tickets for the tour go on-sale this Friday, July 23 at 10:00am local time, full details can be found at www.lizcoopermusic.com/tour.

Reflecting on the album, Cooper shares, "It's me learning about what kind of woman I am and it's not pretty all the time...I'm still processing these songs. Still reflecting. And I think that's the thing-Hot Sass is just a stamp in time of what was happening in my life. I just want to continue making art that displays myself, the moments, and the people around me."

The new record follows Cooper's 2018 full-length debut album, Window Flowers, which was released to widespread critical acclaim. Of the album, NPR Music praised, "a gorgeously arranged and performed bouquet of psychedelia-tinged folk-rock," while Rolling Stone hailed, "Cooper pushes her strand of folk rock deep into psychedelic territory by merging her idiosyncratic vocal style with swirling, droning guitar effects and lacerating solos that feel dusted with otherworldly magic," and Paste declared, "If we're lucky, we are going to hear a lot more artists in the future like Liz Cooper." Originally from Baltimore and now based in Brooklyn, Cooper has continued to tour consistently since her debut, performing alongside artists such as Dr. Dog, Shakey Graves, Bermuda Triangle, Lord Huron and Phosphorescent as well as special festival performances at Austin City Limits, Newport Folk Festival, BottleRock Music Festival, Lockn' and more.

