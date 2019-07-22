Live Nation Hires Industry Veteran Sally Williams as President of Nashville Music and Business Strategy

Live Nation Entertainment, the world's leading live entertainment company, today announced that it will continue to grow its operations in Nashville by hiring seasoned executive Sally Williams as President of Nashville Music and Business Strategy. Beginning September 2019 and reporting to President of US Concerts, Bob Roux, Williams will play an integral part of Live Nation's continued growth in Music City.

s President of Nashville Music and Business Strategy, Williams will drive Live Nation's overall business and entertainment strategy in the market, including venue and client development. She will lead the company's overall efforts in the programming and marketing of Live Nation's concert activity in the greater Nashville market, and collaborate with Nashville-based artists to develop and execute their vision on a world-wide basis. Williams will also oversee operations of Live Nation's existing portfolio of Nashville venues, including Ascend Amphitheater, The Quarry and The Brooklyn Bowl, while also leading efforts in the development of new venues.

"Sally is a Nashville music industry icon, and the perfect executive to oversee Live Nation's growing footprint in Nashville," said Roux. "She's spent decades contributing to the success of Nashville artists, venues, and events, and certainly the community itself, and we're extremely fortunate to have someone with her industry knowledge and dedication to live music join our company."

"For decades, Nashville has not only been my home, but also my passion," said Williams. "It's been a privilege to be in the middle of such incredible growth and I'm excited about what's on the horizon. Live Nation has built a strong business here and has a terrific team in place. It will be an honor to collaborate with them to create world class experiences for fans and artists here in Nashville and beyond."

Sally will join Live Nation following nearly 20 years at Ryman Hospitality Properties and Opry Entertainment Group. Since February 2017 she has served as the Senior Vice President of Programming and Artist Relations, as well as General Manager of the Grand Ole Opry, overseeing booking, programming, artist relations, artist collaborations and show production across the group's venues, including: Grand Ole Opry, Grand Ole Opry House, Ryman Auditorium and Ole Red. Prior to that, Williams served as General Manager of Ryman Auditorium. During her tenure, the Ryman was consistently recognized with a multitude of awards and Williams herself garnered many accolades of her own, including Pollstar's Facility Executive of the Year, Academy of Country Music's Don Romeo Talent Buyer of the Year and Promoter of the year, the TJ Martell Frances Preston Outstanding Music Industry Achievement Award, and more.

Williams has served as a steward of many organizations throughout Nashville's music community, including as Chairman of the Country Music Association, President of Leadership Music and President of the Opry Trust Fund. Currently she is serving as Co-chair of the Music City Music Council and as Marketing Chair for the Country Music Association board of directors. She also is a member of the Academy of Country Music, the Americana Music Association, the International Association of Venue Managers, and the International Entertainment Buyers Association.

