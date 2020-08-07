Live Nation Announces 'Return to Live' in Germany

They'll present an outdoor stadium concert in Düsseldorf on September 4th.

Live Nation Entertainment today announces the long-awaited restart of large-scale live music events in Germany with "Return to Live."

This outdoor stadium concert in Düsseldorf on September 4th signals the end of a 5-month lockdown for major concerts in Germany, and a triumphant return to live entertainment. Bryan Adams, Sarah Connor, Rea Garvey, The BossHoss, Michael Mittermeier and Joris will send a passionate and powerful signal of hope to the world in front of 12,000 fans.

"The fans, artists, and crew, as well as the entire music industry, have been eagerly awaiting this moment" explains Live Nation Germany CEO Marek Lieberberg. "We are opening the door for the return of live music which now has the opportunity to resume after the unpredicted intermission. We know that fans are enthusiastic to experience live music once again, and we're excited to be able to bring them that opportunity."

A comprehensive health, hygiene and safety programme will be in place to ensure that the show meets the high standards set out in the current guidelines. Fans will have to register their contact details when buying their tickets and agree to the special terms and conditions of this all-seated concert. All fans must wear face masks and the seating arrangements will ensure social distancing. Further measures include larger waiting areas outside the stadium, tiered entry and exit time slots, an alcohol ban as well as regular disinfecting and additional hygiene precautions.

