Listen to David Byrne and DEVO's Track from Abortion Access Benefit Comp, 'NOISE FOR NOW VOL. 2'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



On June 21st, 501(c)3 non-profit organization NOISE FOR NOW will release the second album on their recently launched label, NOISE FOR NOW VOL. 2. The release coincides with the two-year anniversary of the Supreme Court’s Dobbs decision, forever changing the landscape of reproductive rights in the United States. Continued attacks on abortion further overextend already under resourced independent clinics as they adapt, respond and challenge these bans. Set to benefit independent abortion providers throughout the nation via Keep Our Clinics, the album features exclusive versions of tracks by Faye Webster, The War On Drugs, Courtney Barnett, David Byrne and Devo, MC50 ft. Arrow De Wilde, Big Freedia, SOFIA ISELLA, Julia Jacklin, Becca Mancari, Claud and AJ Haynes (of Seratones). NOISE FOR NOW VOL. 2 will be available on vinyl at your local record store and digitally across all streaming platforms.

Now, NOISE FOR NOW shares the latest release from the album, “Empire” from David Byrne and DEVO, following last month’s release of Faye Webster’s "Lifetime (Live)." The song was originally released via the 2022 digital-only benefit compilation, Good Music To Ensure Safe Abortion Access To All, which was available for only 24 hours via Bandcamp and, along with the t-shirt sales featuring the album’s Kim Gordon-created “Liberate Abortion” cover art, grossed over $230,000.

“Years ago, I did a record called Feelings in which I collaborated with different musicians on the songs,” notes Byrne. “I worked with members of DEVO on 2 songs, one of which is on the album. The other one, ‘Empire,’ is an ironic capitalist fascist anthem and, at the time, I thought our version was just too mean and caustic for release. Well, times change, and it certainly resonates now in ways it maybe didn't then. It was a joy to work with the DEVO guys, they knew exactly what the song is about.” DEVO’s Gerald Casale also says, “We were on board working with the dark satire of David Byrne’s ‘Empire’ over 30 years ago. The song was prescient and we got it. Now it can be heard!”

“Freedom of Choice is what you’ve got. Freedom from Choice is what you want. (DEVO 1980)” – “Unfortunately the forces of tyranny are striking with impunity now. These bad actors are not Pro-Life so much as they are Anti-Choice. They want women to live in a real life version of The Handmaid’s Tale,” adds Casale. “But there’s more of us who respect human rights than those who want to crush those rights. Freedom of Choice is a constant fight. DEVO salutes NOISE FOR NOW for their efforts to save a woman’s right to abortion.”

NOISE FOR NOW enables artists and entertainers to connect with and financially support grassroots organizations that work in the field of Reproductive Justice including abortion access. The organization believes that we all deserve accurate and consistent information, access to safe and dignified health care, and the ability to control our bodies and lives. The new compilation follows the release of NOISE FOR NOW Vol 1 – a special vinyl-only limited edition album featuring tracks from Maya Hawke, Amanda Shires and Jason Isbell, Bully, Wet Leg, My Morning Jacket, Fleet Foxes, and more. The LP was released in November 2023 and is available on clear vinyl via the NOISE FOR NOW store HERE. These songs were originally found on the Good Music To Ensure Safe Abortion Access To All benefit compilation.

‘NOISE FOR NOW: VOL. 2’ DIGITAL TRACK LISTING

01 - Julia Jacklin - “Dead From The Waist Down (Catatonia cover)”

02 - Courtney Barnett - “Boxing Day Blues (Demo)”

03 - Becca Mancari - “It's Too Late (Demo)”

04 - The War On Drugs - “Victim (Live)”

05 - MC50 feat. Arrow DeWilde - “High School (Live)”

06 - A.J. Haynes (of Seratones) - “Everything is Change”

07 - Claud - “Spare Tire (Demo)”

08 - Faye Webster - “Lifetime (Live)”

09 - SOFIA ISELLA - “Hot Gum (she version)”

10 - David Byrne and Devo - “Empire”

11 - Big Freedia - “Holatta”

Read more about NOISE FOR NOW HERE.

Comments