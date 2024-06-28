Listen to Camila Cabello's New Album 'C, XOXO' Available Now

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Camila Cabello has dropped her latest album, C,XOXO. The 14-track project includes the new single "HOT UPTOWN" featuring Drake, "Dade County Dreaming" featuring JT & Yung Miami, and "I LUV IT" featuring Playboi Carti.

"This is the best project I’ve ever made, and I have never been so proud of a body of work," the artist shared.

Earlier this month, Cabello appeared on The Tonight Show to discuss and perform from the album, which you can see HERE.

Cabello recently starred in the title role in Amazon Prime's Cinderella, which was released in 2021. In 2022, she released her third studio album "Familia." The record was Cabello's follow-up to "Romance" and her self-titled debut album. Cabello was previously part of the popular girl group "Fifth Harmony".

Listen to the new album below!

