Video: Camila Cabello Performs 'I LUV IT' on THE TONIGHT SHOW WITH JIMMY FALLON

Camila Cabello appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to discuss and perform from her new album, C,XOXO, which will be released on June 28th. The upcoming record has fourteen new tracks and features musicians Lil Nas X and Drake.

On the show, she also shared a story about her "ice purse" at the 2024 Met Gala, and revealed some insights about her songwriting process by previewing a song she wrote about Jimmy Fallon and The Tonight Show.

In another segment, she and Fallon played a version of charades, where they each must guess a song title from watching the other person dance.

She also performed the album's lead single, I LUV IT, which premiered in March.

Cabello recently starred as the title role in Amazon Prime's Cinderella, which was released in 2021. In 2022, she released her third studio album "Familia." The record was Cabello's follow-up to "Romance" and her self-titled debut album. Cabello was previously part of the popular girl group "Fifth Harmony".

Watch the interview and performance here!

Photo Credit: Rosalind O’Connor/NBC

Comments

