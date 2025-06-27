Listen: Stella Cole Shares New Rendition of 'Till There Was You' From Upcoming Album

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Rising vocalist Stella Cole has announced her highly anticipated album, It’s Magic, set for release on August 22 via Decca Records US. Produced by Grammy-winner Matt Pierson and featuring string arrangements by Grammy-winning pianist and arranger Alan Broadbent, the album breathes new life into classic love songs.

The first single, a tender reinterpretation of “Till There Was You,” made familiar by the 1957 Broadway musical The Music Man and later The Beatles, is out now. Listen to it below.

Recorded at New York’s legendary Power Station, the vision for It’s Magic was to take on songs that were familiar, but somewhat unconventional. The repertoire varies from standards like “Fools Rush In,” iconic film themes like “As Time Goes By” (a favorite of Cole’s from Casablanca), Doris Day’s 1948 hit “It’s Magic” from Romance on the High Seas, and Burt Bacharach’s main title theme from Alfie (1966). Also included are gems like “Stairway to the Stars,” “My Ideal,” and “Imagination,” three tracks which utilize the more intimate backing of a string quartet, as opposed to the full string orchestra.

With a voice that bridges generations, Stella Cole has cultivated over 1.7 million social media followers through her fresh interpretations of timeless songs by iconic artists, including Judy Garland, Frank Sinatra, and Nat “King” Cole. Often described as a Laufey-meets-Bublé sensation, Cole brings a fresh interpretation of classic repertoire to a new generation. Upcoming tour dates, spanning from Los Angeles to New York, are below.

Raised in rural Illinois on Hollywood musicals like Singin’ in the Rain and The Wizard of Oz, Cole has drawn praise for her interpretations of the Great American Songbook from legends including James Taylor, David Foster, Michael Bublé, and Meghan Trainor. She’s performed on The TODAY Show, Live with Kelly and Mark, Tamron Hall, and stages from Carnegie Hall to Madison Square Garden.

﻿Her interpretations of Billy Joel’s “Uptown Girl” and Miley Cyrus’s “Flowers” with Scott Bradlee’s Postmodern Jukebox added over ten million more views and streams to her list of accomplishments, along with collaborating with Tony Award-winning Darren Criss on her Snow! EP, following her full-length debut album Stella Cole in 2024.

It’s Magic Tracklist

Till There Was You Say It It's Magic Stairway To The Stars Alfie As Time Goes By Touch Of Your Lips Imagination My Ideal Fools Rush In

U.S. Tour Dates

August 8, 2025 – Spiegeltent, Bard College – Annandale-on-Hudson, NY

August 10, 2025 – San Jose Jazz Festival – San Jose, CA

September 3, 2025 – City Winery – Boston, MA

September 4, 2025 – City Winery – Boston, MA

September 5, 2025 – SOPAC – South Orange, NJ

September 7, 2025 – City Winery (1+1) – Philadelphia, PA

September 10, 2025 – Tin Pan – Richmond, VA

September 13, 2025 – City Winery – Atlanta, GA

September 14, 2025 – City Winery – Nashville, TN

September 15, 2025 – City Winery – St. Louis, MO

September 18, 2025 – Noce – Des Moines, IA

September 19, 2025 – Ludlow Garage – Cincinnati, OH

September 21, 2025 – The Cabaret – Indianapolis, IN

September 22, 2025 – Antone's – Austin, TX

September 23, 2025 – Cowan Center, University of Texas at Tyler – Tyler, TX

September 25, 2025 – Preview Performance – San Antonio, TX

September 26, 2025 – Civic Park at Hemisfair – San Antonio, TX

September 27, 2025 – BroadStage – Los Angeles, CA

October 2, 2025 – Sony Hall – New York, NY

October 3, 2025 – Sony Hall – New York, NY

December 9, 2025 – City Winery – Pittsburgh, PA

December 10, 2025 – The Birchmere – Alexandria, VA

December 11, 2025 – Keystone Korner – Baltimore, MD

December 13, 2025 – Studio E, Tanglewood – Lenox, MA

December 14, 2025 – Saratoga Performing Arts Center – Saratoga Springs, NY

December 18, 2025 – Livermore Valley Performing Arts Center – Livermore, CA

December 19, 2025 – Gallo Center for the Arts – Modesto, CA

December 22, 2025 – Hoogland Center for the Arts – Springfield, IL

December 30, 2025 – Dr. Phillips Center, Pugh Theater – Orlando, FL

December 31, 2025 – Miami Beach Bandshell – Miami Beach, FL

January 15, 2026 – Segerstrom Center for the Arts – Costa Mesa, CA

January 16, 2026 – Segerstrom Center for the Arts – Costa Mesa, CA

January 17, 2026 – Segerstrom Center for the Arts – Costa Mesa, CA

January 18, 2026 – Bing Concert Hall – Stanford, CA

January 24, 2026 – Sagewood – Phoenix, AZ

January 29, 2026 – Wachholz College Center – Kalispell, MT

January 31, 2026 – Boulder Theater – Boulder, CO

February 1, 2026 – Lone Tree Arts Center – Lone Tree, CO

February 12, 2026 – Fioli Gardens – San Francisco, CA

February 13, 2026 – Fioli Gardens – San Francisco, CA

February 14, 2026 – Fioli Gardens – San Francisco, CA

February 20, 2026 – Jazz Forum – Tarrytown, NY

February 21, 2026 – Jazz Forum – Tarrytown, NY

April 4, 2026 – Martin Theatre, Ravinia – Highland Park (Chicago), IL

Photo Credit: Luke Rogers

Comments

Need more Music Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Spring season, discounts & more...