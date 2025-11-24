Listen: Richard Marx Shares 'The Way You Look Tonight' From New Album

🎭 NEW! Music Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Music & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

GRAMMY-winning singer/songwriter Richard Marx has shared his take on the classic “The Way You Look Tonight” from his upcoming album After Hours, out January 16, 2026. Marx recently announced he is joining Rod Stewart on tour, who is a guest on this album, along with Kenny G, Chris Botti, Barbra Streisand collaborator Randy Waldman, and more.

After Hours blends beloved standards with brand new originals written in the same era-evoking spirit. In a rare contemporary approach, the album was recorded entirely live with a 24-piece ensemble, capturing full takes - no studio patchwork. Previous singles include the swinging “Big Band Boogie” featuring Kenny G, jazz-infused ballad "All I Ever Needed" with world-renowned trumpeter Chris Botti, and “Magic Hour,” co-written with Marx’s wife Daisy Fuentes. The couple recently presented Bad Bunny with a Latin Grammy award, as well.

Earlier this year, Marx made his five-night, sold-out Café Carlyle debut at the New York cabaret. After Hours: Confessions at Café Carlyle spotlighted selections from After Hours with special guests Hugh Jackman, Heather Dubrow, Rita Wilson, Peter Cincotti, Chely Wright and Matt Friend, with attendees including Katie Couric, John Molner, Titus Welliver and beyond.

Marx is also the host of the podcast and YouTube series, Stories To Tell, where esteemed guests from KISS’ Paul Stanley and Kenny Loggins to *NSYNC’s JC Chasez and Lance Bass join Marx for candid, cocktail-infused conversations at his home bar. This year, Marx also joined The Voice Australia as a coach alongside Melanie C (aka Sporty Spice), Ronan Keating, and Kate Miller-Heidke, and performed on the grand finale of Dancing with the Stars Australia.

RICHARD MARX TOUR DATES

2025

DEC 12 — Fremont Theatre – San Luis Obispo, CA *

DEC 13 — Golden State Theatre – Monterey, CA *

2026

APR 20 — National Convention Centre Canberra – Canberra, Australia

APR 24 — Margaret Court Arena – Melbourne, Australia

JUN 8 — Mortgage Matchup Center – Phoenix, AZ +

JUN 10 — Hard Rock Live – Los Angeles, CA +

JUN 12 — North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre – Chula Vista, CA +

JUN 15 — Red Rocks Amphitheatre – Morrison, CO +

JUN 19 — Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre – Salt Lake City, UT +

JULY 31 — Jones Beach Theater – Wantagh, NY +

AUG 1 — Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater – Virginia Beach, VA +

AUG 9 — Riverbend Music Center – Cincinnati, OH +

AUG 11 — Blossom Music Center – Cleveland, OH +

AUG 15 — Starlight Theatre – Kansas City, MO +

* with Matt Scannell of Vertical Horizon

+with Rod Stewart

About Richard Marx

Richard Marx is a Grammy-winning singer-songwriter. Since his 1987 debut album, he has written fourteen #1 hits across multiple genres—pop, rock, country, and R&B—and is one of only two artists (alongside Michael Jackson) to have scored a #1 single in four different decades.

Known for classics like "Right Here Waiting" and "Hazard," Marx's work extends beyond his own recordings, having written and produced for artists including Luther Vandross, Keith Urban, NSYNC, and Burt Bacharach. His 2020 memoir, Stories to Tell, became a national bestseller. Marx continues to tour globally, including a 2024 sold-out performance at London's Royal Albert Hall.

Photo Credit: Brandon Marx