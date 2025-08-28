Listen: Pentatonix’s Scott Hoying & Mark Hoying Release New Children’s Album M.Y. F.A.M.I.L.Y

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



3x GRAMMY Award-winning co-founder of Pentatonix, Scott Hoying, and his husband, Mark Hoying, have released a new children’s album, M.Y. F.A.M.I.L.Y. The project is a direct tie to Scott and Mark’s upcoming Christmas-themed children’s book Fa La La Family, out on September 2nd via Henry Holt/Macmillan. Listen to it below!

M.Y. F.A.M.I.L.Y. sees Scott and Mark performing a variety of joyful tracks, perfectly suited for kids. The tracks include all the things they love most: new renditions of old classics, original songs focusing on family and love, and Christmas songs. The album also includes collaborations with GRAMMY-winner Meghan Trainor and 17x GRAMMY-winner Béla Fleck.

The new project serves as the soundscape for Scott and Mark’s upcoming children’s book, Fa La La Family, their second collaboration following their debut, How Lucky Am I?, released in May 2024. Fa La La Family is filled with lyrical text and magical illustrations by Steph Lew. The inclusive picture book serves as an ode to the diverse ways in which families of all kinds can celebrate Christmas.

About Scott Hoying

Scott Hoying is a three-time GRAMMY® Award-winning and EMMY® Award-winning singer, songwriter, producer, arranger, and artist. While studying music at USC, he discovered his passion for a cappella and started the a cappella group, Pentatonix. The vocal quintet quickly rose to international fame and has collaborated with Kelly Clarkson, Dolly Parton, Maren Morris, Jennifer Hudson, Stevie Wonder, and Andrea Bocelli, among others.

With Pentatonix, Hoying has won three GRAMMY® Awards, sold more than 13 million albums, and received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. The Pentatonix YouTube channel has 20 million subscribers and more than 5.6 billion views. In 2023, Hoying released his solo debut EP, Parallel, with Sony/BMG. The standout track “Mars” was featured on The TODAY Show and The Kelly Clarkson Show. Hoying's solo song "Rose Without The Thorns", a tribute to his husband Mark Hoying, earned him his first solo nomination for Best Arrangement, Instrumental or A Cappella at the 2025 GRAMMY® Awards. Hoying has a long history of championing youth and the arts.

Notably, in 2023, Hoying received an EMMY® Award for “Outstanding Music Direction” of America’s Youth Choir at Super Bowl LVII. He co-created the girl group Citizen Queen and the all-kids a cappella collective, Acapop! KIDS. Hoying is very active in uplifting the LGBTQ+ and queer youth communities, working with GLAAD, LA Pride, and The Trevor Project.

In 2024, Hoying told BroadwayWorld that he was working on an original musical, which was then in the development and workshop stages. "I'm developing it with the Michael Cassel Group, and they're incredible. The dream is to go to Broadway." Hoying went on to explain that there is a total of four writers on the project, two of whom are penning the book, with all four co-writing the music. Read the full interview with the musician here.

Hoying's other credits include: the USA Today Best-Selling children’s book with husband Mark Hoying, How Lucky Am I? and their upcoming children's book, Fa La La Family; Disney+ High School Musical: The Musical: The Series; Netflix #1 film Meet Me Next Christmas; Meghan Trainor (vocal arranger/producer); Disney California Adventure Park’s World of Color Happiness.

About Mark Hoying

Mark Hoying is an author and marketing professional from Seattle, Washington. After graduating from the University of Washington, he met and began developing projects with his husband, Scott Hoying. Together, Mark and Scott published their first picture book, the USA Today Best-Selling picture book "How Lucky Am I?" in May 2024. He co-wrote the original Christmas single “Thank You” on Pentatonix’s holiday album "The Greatest Christmas Hits" and currently manages the girl group Citizen Queen.

Photo credit: Ian Shiff