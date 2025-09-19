Listen: Miley Cyrus Releases 'Something Beautiful' Deluxe Album

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Following the release of her visual album Something Beautiful, Miley Cyrus has dropped Something Beautiful Deluxe, an expanded version of the album featuring two new songs.

Leading the release is “Secrets” featuring Lindsey Buckingham and Mick Fleetwood of Fleetwood Mac, arriving with an official video directed by Miley Cyrus with Jacob Bixenman and Brendan Walter. The video was shot at Los Angeles’ historic Million Dollar Theatre, where the original album artwork was created.

Earlier this year, Cyrus shared the song’s origins on Monica Lewinsky’s Reclaiming podcast: “I wrote this song about my dad because I wanted him to tell me — even though they were secrets, even though I didn’t really want to know — I wanted to be the one he felt safe enough to tell.”

Also included on the deluxe is “Lockdown,” a 13-minute collaboration with David Byrne that expands the sonic and conceptual reach of the Something Beautiful era. Check out the deluxe version of the new album below.

The new album follows her eighth studio album Endless Summer Vacation, released in 2023. Last year, the star collaborated with other artists on a few single releases, including Doctor (Work It Out) with Pharrell Williams and II Most Wanted with Beyoncé.

Miley Cyrus: Something Beautiful, the full-length visual companion to Miley Cyrus’ latest album, is now available to stream on Disney+ and Hulu in the U.S. The visual album premiered June 6 at the Tribeca Festival ahead of its one-night theatrical release in the U.S. and Canada on June 12.

About Miley Cyrus

Miley Cyrus is one of the most influential people in pop culture with over 210 million Instagram followers. She has six #1 albums, including her 2013 GRAMMY-nominated album Bangerz, which is also certified 3x platinum in the U.S.

In addition, she has had an impressive five sold-out world tours throughout her career. In November 2020, Cyrus dropped her highly anticipated seventh studio album, Plastic Hearts. The critically acclaimed album debuted at #1 on Billboard’s Top Rock Albums chart and is her sixth #1 album, giving Cyrus the most top 10 album debuts on the chart for female artists this century.