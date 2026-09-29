Lisa to Add Two Dates to VIVA LA LISA Las Vegas Residency

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Lisa is adding two dates to her sold-out Las Vegas residency, VIVA LA LISA, at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace due to what organizers describe as overwhelming demand. The residency, which makes Lisa the first K-pop artist to headline a Vegas residency, initially sold out its first four dates in under 10 minutes.

The newly added shows will take place on Thursday, November 12 and Sunday, November 29, expanding the previously announced weekends to a total of six shows. General on sale begins Wednesday, September 30, with tickets available at ticketmaster.com.

The announcement comes on the heels of Lisa's newest single 'SaWaDiKa.' The music video, shot in her native Bangkok, Thailand, garnered 70.8 million views within the first 24 hours of release. 'SaWaDiKa' is the first release from Lisa's forthcoming EP, PRESS PLAY, releasing on October 23. Lisa debuted the first televised performance of 'SaWaDiKa' at the 2026 MTV Video Music Awards, where she also won the award for Best Pop for 'Dream feat. Kenatro Sakaguchi,' making history as the first K-pop artist to win the category.

Aside from music, Lisa's feature documentary Always Lalisa, directed by Sue Kim, recently premiered at the Toronto Film Festival and will release in cinemas worldwide on October 12. More information and tickets are available at www.AlwaysLaLisa.com.

VIVA LA LISA DATES

Thursday, November 12 - The Colosseum at Caesars Palace*

Friday, November 13 - The Colosseum at Caesars Palace

Saturday, November 14 - The Colosseum at Caesars Palace

Friday, November 27 - The Colosseum at Caesars Palace

Saturday, November 28 - The Colosseum at Caesars Palace

Sunday, November 29 - The Colosseum at Caesars Palace*

*Indicates New Dates

About Lisa

Lisa is a singer, dancer, rapper and actor best known as a member of the globally renowned K-pop girl group BLACKPINK. Beyond her success with BLACKPINK, Lisa has made a name for herself as a solo artist. In 2024, Lisa launched her own management company, LLOUD CO., to create a platform that showcases her overall vision in music and entertainment that pushes boundaries. In partnership with LLOUD Co. and RCA Records, Lisa released her solo debut album, Alter Ego, in February 2025, which included breakout tracks 'Rockstar,' 'New Woman' with ROSALÍA, 'Born Again' with Doja Cat and Raye, and more.

As a solo performer, Lisa has taken the stage at some of the world's biggest events, including the Global Citizen Festival, Victoria's Secret Fashion Show, MTV VMAs, The Academy Awards, and Coachella, where she made her solo debut in 2025 to one of the largest crowds the Sahara tent has ever seen. Most recently, she performed at the opening of the 2026 FIFA World Cup in Los Angeles alongside Anitta and Rema, debuting their song 'Goals' from the Official FIFA World Cup 2026 Album.

Outside of music, Lisa made her acting debut as 'Mook' in the Emmy-nominated third season of HBO's hit series The White Lotus and is currently embarking on her first major film role in TYGO, a new chapter of the Extraction universe. This month, she premiered her documentary, Always Lalisa, at the Toronto International Film Festival. Up next, Lisa will release more new solo music with her single 'SaWaDiKa' and upcoming PRESS PLAY EP, out October 23, before continuing the fall with four sold-out nights this November as she makes history as the first K-pop act to announce a Las Vegas residency with her show, VIVA LA LISA, at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace.

About Caesars Palace

Caesars Palace, the Las Vegas Strip resort, features 3,980 hotel guest rooms and suites, including the redesigned 182-room Nobu Hotel Caesars Palace, the renovated Colosseum Tower and THE VILLAS Caesars Palace, which has earned the AAA Five Diamond rating. Both Caesars Palace and Nobu Hotel Caesars Palace have also received AAA Four Diamond designations.

The 85-acre resort offers diverse dining options from the Bacchanal Buffet to celebrity chef-branded restaurants, including Gordon Ramsay HELL'S KITCHEN, Pronto by Giada, Amalfi by Bobby Flay, Vanderpump Cocktail Garden by Lisa Vanderpump, one of Nobu Matsuhisa's largest Nobu restaurants, Restaurant Guy Savoy, pastry chef Dominique Ansel's first Las Vegas bakery, Stanton Social Italian, New York Steak House Peter Luger and Brasserie B Parisian Steakhouse by Bobby Flay. The Celebrity Food Hall features Guy Fieri's Chicken Guy!, Bobby's Burgers by Bobby Flay, Tortazo by Rick Bayless, Buddy V's Pizzeria and Mokbar by Esther Choi. Cocktail lounges include Montecristo Cigar Bar, VISTA Cocktail Lounge, Stadia Bar and Caspian's.

The resort also features nearly 130,000 square feet of casino space, the Caesars Race & Sportsbook at Caesars Palace with a 143-foot HD LED screen, a five-acre Garden of the Gods Pool Oasis, the Qua Baths & Spa, Hairdreams by Michael Boychuck, five wedding chapels and gardens, and the 75,000-square-foot OMNIA Nightclub and OMNIA Dayclub & Skybar.

The 4,300-seat Colosseum currently spotlights entertainers including Lisa, Josh Groban, Tim McGRaw, Nikki Glaser and David Spade, and Rod Stewart. The Green Fairy Garden in front of Caesars Palace hosts ABSINTHE by Spiegelworld. The Forum Shops at Caesars Palace showcases more than 160 boutiques and restaurants. Caesars Palace is operated by a subsidiary of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: CZR). More information is available at caesarspalace.com.

About Live Nation Las Vegas

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE: LYV) is comprised of global market leaders Ticketmaster, Live Nation Concerts, and Live Nation Sponsorship. Live Nation Las Vegas produces residency shows from Tim McGRaw, Josh Groban, Kelly Clarkson and Rod Stewart at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace; Mary J. Blige, Sammy Hagar, New Kids On The Block and Bruno Mars at Dolby Live at Park MGM; The B-52s, Earth, Wind & Fire, FOREIGNER, STYX and Chicago at The Venetian Theatre at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas; Scorpions at PH Live at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino; and Santana at House of Blues. Live Nation Las Vegas also brings other artists to venues including Allegiant Stadium, T-Mobile Arena, MGM Grand Garden Arena, Michelob ULTRA Arena, and the Pearl at Palms Casino Resort. More information is available at www.livenationentertainment.com.

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